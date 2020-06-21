 be_ixf;ym_202006 d_21; ct_50

Select Page

Poll: Will You Invest in America’s Rebound?

Posted by | Jun 21, 2020 |

27 second read

Poll: Will You Invest in America’s Rebound?

This has been the S&P 500 Index’s greatest rally in history, according to LPL Financial.

The firm looked at every 50-day rally going back to 1957. It found that 2020’s 37.7% surge dwarfs even the 35.6% spike following the bear market of 1966-1982:

The stock market’s historic rebound has the potential to set up unprecedented riches for Main Street investors.

So, the Poll of the Week is: Are you eager to invest in America’s current comeback?

You can let us know by answering this quick survey:

Loading

Recommended For You

Ian King wants to make sure you don’t miss out on this incredible chance to grow your wealth during the biggest bull market ever.

Biggest Bull Market EVER! 5X Your Money Fast

I decided to do some research on the solar-power market. And in my search, I found a new energy market on the cusp of a boom…

Generate Supercharged Gains With the New Solar Boom

MEET OUR EXPERTS

WHAT READERS ARE SAYING..

I am up $20,070 in closed positions from Feb. 18 through March 7.

- Bob Rowe

I started your system in December … I am ahead $29,000 … I put total faith in you and your system and it has worked for me very nicely. Thanks again I sure like your humble approach about this whole thing

- Dale Leiffer

I have made a little over $4,000 while being cautious.

- Chuck Goss

Share This