Poll: Will You Invest in America’s Rebound?

This has been the S&P 500 Index’s greatest rally in history, according to LPL Financial.

The firm looked at every 50-day rally going back to 1957. It found that 2020’s 37.7% surge dwarfs even the 35.6% spike following the bear market of 1966-1982:

The stock market’s historic rebound has the potential to set up unprecedented riches for Main Street investors.

So, the Poll of the Week is: Are you eager to invest in America’s current comeback?

