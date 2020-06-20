Biggest Bull Market EVER! 5X Your Money Fast

This year’s market rebound has been truly historic.

The S&P 500 Index is up nearly 40% since bottoming on March 23.

And one of the rally’s superstar stocks is fitness equipment maker Peloton Interactive Inc. (Nasdaq: PTON).

Ian King recommended PTON on December 6 in a free Smart Profits Daily article. Since then, the stock is up over 56%.

And following its low on March 12, the stock is up a whopping 160%!

PTON’s Surge Continues

PTON was already a great stock when Ian recommended it in December. But when gyms closed due to the pandemic, Peloton saw a huge boost in revenue.

In fact, the company reported in April that more than 2 million members had signed up for its livestream fitness classes.

And Ian noted that “a single livestreaming class had over 23,000 viewers — a new record.”

You can read more about his free stock recommendation here.

Rebound 2020

Over the last 50 years, whenever there’s been a crash of more than 30%, the stock market has roared back to life with more ferocity than ever before.

In 1968, the market crashed 34% … then made a 69% comeback.

In 1973, there was a 48% crash … that was followed by a 441% rally.

On the infamous Black Monday of October 19, 1987, stocks plunged 22.6% … but they rebounded and went on a 582% tear.

In 2000, the tech bubble burst and the market lost 49% of its value … that was followed by a 101% run.

More recently in 2008, the market plummeted 57% … then the longest bull market in history kicked into overdrive and handed out 401% returns.

And now, the same thing is happening with the recent 34% decline. The only difference is that, this time, stocks are rebounding much faster than ever before.

That’s why you can’t afford to sit on the sidelines and let this golden opportunity pass you by.

Fortunately, Ian just revealed his No. 1 investment to make before the market soars to unthinkable new highs.

As a hedge fund manager during the 2008 financial crisis, he helped his firm generate a 339% annual return.

And now Ian wants to make sure you don’t miss out on this incredible chance to grow your wealth fivefold.

For more details on how to profit from the biggest bull market the world has ever seen, click here now.

Regards,

Jay Goldberg

Assistant Managing Editor, Banyan Hill Publishing