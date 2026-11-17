I’m sure you’ve heard the phrase “good things come in small packages.”

It is especially true for explosive after-hours runners.

Here’s why…

SO many people want to trade stocks with big floats because they move slower.

They also want to trade a big account so they can “make bigger money.”

I REALLY believe in the value of small account sniping. It works even better when a stock has a small float.

Right now, after-hours trading is giving some of the best low-float opportunities I’ve seen in years.

There are a few things you need to know and have in place to succeed after hours.

But I can’t think of a better way to grow a small account in this market…

If you’re trading with a small account, use it to your advantage.

My favorite way to do that right now is by trading explosive stocks after hours.

For example, check out GreenPower Motor Company (GP) from last week…

Source: Stocks To Trade

GP 11/12/26, 1-min candles, regular hours volatility halts, after-hours spiker.

The reason after-hours trading is so good is because there are no volatility halts.

That means you can stalk the crazy movers nobody in their right mind would touch during regular trading hours…

And focus on taking a small part of the move after hours.

But to make it work, you can’t just trade random stocks after the bell, okay?

There are so many data points in trading that I think a lot of people overlook the ONE number that matters most…

Why Float Is the Most Important Number In Trading

You MUST pay attention to the stock’s float.

Every explosive stock I’ve caught in the past 25+ years of trading has one thing in common…

Supply was lower than demand. In other words, my patterns work best with low-float stocks.

That’s because a stock’s float has a lot to do with how fast and how far it can go.

The smaller the float, the better.

Read this to understand how important a stock’s float is (ESPECIALLY for small accounts and after-hours trading) and how to trade it.

The reason the stock Ohmyhomes Limited (OMH) went supernova is that it has a tiny float (~1.7 million shares).

The crazy thing is, OMH did it AGAIN the next day…

Source: Stocks To Trade

OMH 11/9/26 -11/10/26, 5-min candles, 2X supernova in 2 days.

For what it’s worth, that OMH chart is one of the top-5 craziest charts I’ve seen in my entire career.

But it gives you an idea of the potential with micro- and low-float stocks.

That said, those moves happened during regular-hours trading, right?

During those huge spikes, OMH got halted again and again. Nobody likes trading through halts except masochists, okay?

Which is why I LOVE after-hours trading (especially for small accounts).

Let’s look at a recent after-hours trade, because I REALLY want you to start taking advantage of the endless opportunities we’re seeing…

Trade Breakdown: NXXT

On November 11, NextNRG Inc. (NXXT) went into overdrive.

Its float is SO small (~780K shares).

Understand that I was buying in the $2s and sold it in the $3s…

And 20 minutes later … it was in the $8s.

Source: Stocks To Trade

NXXT 11/11/26, 1-min candles, low-float after-hours runner.

In case you think NXXT was a one-off, or some hypothetical…

It happens every day.

Small = Best Way to Grow Your Account

If you have a small account, then you should be taking advantage of small floats in after-hours trading.

If you understand why the float matters, understand the pattern, and have the right tools…

This is my favorite way to grow a small account.

If you have any questions, email me at SykesDaily@BanyanHill.com.

Cheers,



Tim Sykes

Editor, Tim Sykes Daily