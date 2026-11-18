I’ve been getting a TON of questions about what’s going on in the markets right now.

This is what I came up with…

Pay close attention, because it all fits together like a puzzle.

And it could keep you safe over the coming days.

Let’s start with this week’s “big event”…

I’ve been getting bombarded with questions about NVIDIA (NVDA) and former CEO Jensen Huang.

NVIDIA reported earnings yesterday after the closing bell.

Source: Stocks To Trade

NVDA 6-month, daily candles.

Of course, the company will try to put on a happy face. But so did Bear Stearns, just days from bankruptcy.

I’m not saying NVIDIA is going bankrupt. But there are certainly skeletons in the closet.

We don’t know how far it goes down.

We don’t know if it’s just the situation with Jensen Huang. (Have you seen the memes?)

There are potential issues with China. And a LOT of people are talking about the circular financing.

History tells us that…

Risky Financing Never Ends Well

Remember the 2008 mortgage crisis?

It wasn’t quite the same as the circular financing in AI. But the banks and insurers were tangled in each other’s risk. It hinged on leverage and terrible lending.

With NVIDIA, it’s called vendor financing…

Source: Bull Theory post on X using data from the IMF.

This kind of financing is closer to what happened in the dot-com boom.

Big companies like Lucent financed customers, so the customers could buy their gear during the build-out.

Just like today, that lending counted as revenue. That is, until the customers failed.

Eventually, Lucent failed, too. It merged with a French company.

Now it exists only as “retired tech” owned by Nokia Oyj (NOK). And that’s only one example of many.

The lesson is…

Everything Is Related

There is SO much leverage in this market. There are scumbags out there preaching “HODL” like it’s a legit strategy.

I believe a lot of people are at risk.

I urge you to study the past. Learn about Charles Ponzi. Read up on Enron and WorldCom. Spend some time looking at giant scams from history.

I’m not saying NVIDIA (or crypto) is a scam, okay? But there is a LOT of gray area.

Especially when you start thinking about best- and worst-case scenarios…

All of the companies I mentioned were once best-case companies. They were growing fast and priced as best-case.

Then they weren’t.

NVIDIA was a best-case company until recently, right? Now it’s being revalued. Best case is not an option.

So you have to ask yourself…

What is the worst-case valuation?

Again, we don’t know how far it goes down, but because there is so much leverage, and so many people are HODLing, it can get ugly VERY fast.

All the $MSTR, $BTC and $ETH HODLers right now are trying to ignore the complete loss of faith in AI valuations caused by Jensen Huang.

And what that means for all of tech.

If you fail to learn from the lessons of the past, you condemn yourself to repeat the same mistakes over and over.

That’s why I’ve been preaching safety.

Never forget the phrase: A fool and his money are soon parted.

Understand, I’m not shorting any of these assets. Frankly, I would prefer that the bubble keep going.

Maybe this is consolidation and we get an even bigger bubble. Who knows? But no matter what happens, I am READY for the volatility.

Most people messaging me are NOT ready. They believe the scumbags. They aren’t cynical enough.

And almost all of them have not studied the past enough.

Prepared Traders Study History

Too many people have been miseducated the past few years with this whole bubble fueled by leverage and WAY too much credit.

If you study and prepare, then none of this will surprise you.

Prepared traders do not mind bubbles and do not mind crashes (we accept them).

When a crash comes, most people puke up their shares.

Sometimes it’s not even their choice. Maybe they get a margin call. Or they can’t withstand their loss. Maybe they have liquidity issues.

There are a lot of reasons.

Meanwhile, prepared traders sit on the sidelines and wait.

Study HARD!

Now is NOT the time to be complacent.

I don’t know what’s coming (nobody does).

But after yesterday, it wouldn’t surprise me to see an even bigger sell-off.

Even if we get a bounce, remember…

Not every bounce is going to last. And not every bounce is worth buying.

Stay safe out there.

If you have any questions, email me at SykesDaily@BanyanHill.com.

Cheers,



Tim Sykes

Editor, Tim Sykes Daily