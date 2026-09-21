The madness continues with supernovas galore!

The volatility is BACK (and I LOVE it).

Actually, I love it more than that (WAY more).

It’s CRAZY how many wins I’ve already racked up.

But there’s one thing everyone trading penny stocks and small caps REALLY needs to be aware of right now.

These plays can spike a ton but fade fast.

Some of the moves we’re witnessing are insane.

Understand that with the volatility back, these stocks can go MUCH further and faster than short sellers (or newbies) ever imagine.

But with that incredible upside comes a downside, too.

Check out these crazy charts starting with…

FTFT Fast Spikes and Fades Alike

Future FinTech Group Inc. (FTFT) is a big multi-day runner this week. But notice how fast the spikes (and fades) happen…

Source: Stocks To Trade

FTFT, 9/11/26-9/17/26, 5-min candles, lock in gains on fast spikers.

Those huge spikes happened in a matter of minutes. And it also only took a matter of minutes for FTFT to give up most of the gains.

Here’s another example. Hang on because you might need…

MEDS For the Way Up AND Down

DataMEDS AI Inc. (MEDS) was a one-day supernova.

But that was nothing compared to what it did last week…

Source: Stocks To Trade

MEDS, 9/15/26-9/17/26, 5-min candles, fast spikes and fast fades.

Again, look at how fast the fades happened after the spikes.

You MUST lock in gains on these fast spikers (especially right now as seasonal volume comes back and volatility increases).

The next chart might be the most intense fast spiker we’ve seen all week…

RETO Runs: $0.30 to $20 to $0.20

On Tuesday, ReTo Eco-Solutions Inc. (RETO) was halt city as it ran from $0.30 to the high $3s. Then, in a few minutes, after-hours, it ran another +180%.

But just like FTFT and MEDS, RETO wasn’t done…

Source: Stocks To Trade

RETO, 9/15/26-9/17/26, 5-min candles, fast supernova, fast fade.

RETO got all the way to the $20 on Wednesday before it cracked. By Thursday, it was back to $0.20 per share.

Are you starting to see the pattern yet?

It was one of the best weeks in MONTHS for traders.

Especially considering how slow and choppy the market has been.

I don’t know if we’ll keep seeing supernovas like these, but make this your mantra anyway…

“I will lock in gains on fast spikers.”

Plays like this are a GREAT way to grow a small account fast.

But they’re also an easy way to get CRUSHED if you are not meticulous.

Do NOT get greedy with these super-fast supernovas.

Here’s another example: CID HoldCo Inc. (DAIC).

It was a great after-hours play. But check out what happened right after the open…

Source: Stocks To Trade

DAIC, 9/16/26-9/17/26, 5-min candles, after-hours winner, fast spike and fast fade.

It’s BEAUTIFUL to see dumb short sellers get squeezed like that, right? And I want you to take advantage and capitalize.

But when a stock goes full supernova in a few minutes, you MUST lock in gains (FAST).

Faster than you think, because … once the panic buying short sellers fully cover … and once the momentum buyers lock in gains…

There’s only ONE direction left (and it isn’t fun if you just bought the top).

Realize that it’s not an exact science. Your goal is to…

Be There When the Upside Move Is Massive

Long story short…

Focus on supernovas and realize that the volatility is BACK!

But with the added volatility and volume, these things go fast.

Sometimes so fast that it’s a little scary.

But think of it this way…

It’s WAY more scary for shorts.

Maybe we should send them an edible basket to say thanks for their sacrifice?

If you traded any of these stocks, let me know how you did at SykesDaily@BanyanHill.com.

Cheers,



Tim Sykes

Editor, Tim Sykes Daily