The past two years have been such an insane roller coaster.

But we now have three COVID-19 vaccines in wide circulation. And it almost feels too good to be true.

All three vaccines — made by Pfizer (NYSE: PFE), Moderna (Nasdaq: MRNA) and Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) — are showing real-world success rates above 65%. And Pfizer and Moderna’s vaccines have proven effective in 90% of cases.

This is great news.

And it tells me something vital about the future of our country…

The Future of Medicine

By cutting through red tape and developing new, effective testing techniques, these vaccines were in development for just about a year.

That’s incredible.

Most vaccines take decades of research and testing before going on the market. Before this, the fastest development of a vaccine was four years. That was the mumps vaccine back in the 1940s.

Yet the U.S. health care system pooled its resources and seems to have done the impossible. We’ve said in these pages before that we’re in awe of American resilience. But it also proves something else…

Our country’s health care sector is on a tear. It’s ramping up its technological abilities and its profitability.

Yes, these pharmaceutical companies are committed to offering their vaccines at no cost to consumers today. But the techniques they innovated during this process will be good for future medications, treatments and policies, too.

And the amount of money that has gone into these new ideas can’t be ignored…

How We’ll Profit From the Health Care Boom

Pharmaceutical companies and other investors reportedly contributed nearly $160 billion to health care research and development in 2018.

That money has contributed to the major developments that we’ve seen in medicine over the past few years. This includes the vaccines, plus new medical devices that can be used at home. It also includes work to integrate wearable devices into patient care.

We’ve been excited about health care for a while. As a whole, the industry has been growing for decades. Annual health care spending per person has soared over 30% in the past 10 years.

And we expect this trend to continue.

Experts say that the sector will see “significant” job growth in the current decade, according to Business Insider. That’s a good indication that the businesses operating in this market will continue to grow as well.

We can expect hospitals and health care manufacturers to benefit alongside vaccine producers.

Now, we don’t necessarily recommend directly investing in Pfizer, Moderna or Johnson & Johnson in American Investor Today.

But these companies are part of our favorite one-click way to profit from the health care boom: the Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSE: VHT).

This exchange-traded fund (ETF) holds a basket of health care stocks, so you don’t have to pick and choose which companies will be the winners in this space.

It’ll give you exposure to health care equipment, providers and software businesses, too.

Since we first recommended it in January 2020, VHT has risen about 23%. If you’ve been on board that entire time, congratulations! If not, now is a good time to get invested.

Good investing.

Annie Stevenson

Analyst, American Investor Today

P.S. Alpha Investor founder and Wall Street legend Charles Mizrahi lately revealed another way to profit from the growing health care industry.

There are many technologies revolutionizing the health care space right now — including the Internet of Things (IoT) mega trend. And Charles has identified one company leading the way in applying IoT to medicine.

Not only will it save lives … it could also hand you potential profits in the years ahead. To find out how you can access all the details on this industry leader, be sure to check out Charles’ special presentation right here.