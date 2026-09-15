I’m sure you’ve noticed how insane the market is, right?

I’m not talking about the number of plays every day.

How do you keep up with extended-hours trading?

These 16-hour trading days are crazy.

You have to adapt to what the market gives. But at the same time, we all have a life to live.

So, let’s talk about how to maximize the time you spend trading.

When I first started trading, it was only 9:30-10:30 a.m. and 3-4 p.m ET.

Those were the two hours of the day when you could capture the majority of the moves.

There was no pre-market or after-hours. I didn’t even keep my computer on at the end of the day…

Source: Millionaire Media

Can you imagine that now?

We’re seeing spikers from 4 a.m. right through the open to 10 a.m. ET.

For example, check out Tenon Medical Inc. (TNON)…

Source: Stocks To Trade

TNON, 9/10/26, 1-min candle, premarket spiker.

That’s crazy, right?

Plus, there are midday squeezes, afternoon breakouts, and after-hours spikers.

For example, on September 8, the big after-hours spiker was Sphere 3D Corp. (ANY)…

Source: Stocks To Trade

ANY, 9/8/26, 1-min candle, after-hours spiker.

While full-time traders have to adapt to the 16-hour day…

You might not want to spend that much time staring at a screen.

Maybe you have a full-time job and you’re trying to fit trading around it.

That means you have to make the most of your trading time.

Even full-time traders have to learn how to maximize time spent trading.

The Easiest Time of Day To Trade

Trading was hard enough when it was only two hours per day.

I’m grateful that it was limited back then. It forced me to look for only the best setups.

Now? SO much has changed…

For one thing, there are millions more traders now than when I started. There are also volatility halts during regular hours.

Add to that more stocks, more ETFs, crypto, and everyone having a mobile phone with a brokerage app on it.

And it’s only going to get worse in December when Nasdaq launches 24-hour trading. There is just so much available at ALL hours of the day.

Spend Every Waking Hour or Focus On Only the Best Times?

You could spend every waking hour and hope to catch a big move. Or you could live your life and be ready for the best times to trade.

Whatever you do…

Focus on the best time of day.

When you focus on the best time of day (and the best setups), trading doesn’t have to consume your life.

Obviously, if you want to become my next millionaire student, you probably should be a little obsessed.

Even if you have a full-time or part-time job, you can still trade and capitalize every day.

In trading, a few minutes can make a BIG difference. Especially with the volatile stocks we trade.

That’s why I want you to maximize your time.

Understand where and when the best plays happen so you can enjoy your life instead of being glued to the screen.

The more you learn to take advantage of the best times to trade now, the sooner you can spend more time doing other things you love.

If you have any questions, email me at SykesDaily@BanyanHill.com.

Cheers,



Tim Sykes

Editor, Tim Sykes Daily