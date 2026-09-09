Whewwwwwwww!

3-day weekends are always nice for traders to rest and reset.

But there’s a reason I REALLY needed the extra day off this time.

I’d even go so far as to say it couldn’t have happened at a better time.

Because I’m trying to get accustomed to this… Welcome to 16-hour trading days!

We’re seeing all these premarket spikers (sometimes as early as 4 a.m ET).

For example, on Friday (September 4), Akanda Corp. (AKAN) spiked 10% right at 4 a.m. ET, before pulling back.

It spiked again around 6 a.m. ET.

But those were just teasers, because at 8 a.m. ET, it spiked 43% in 9 minutes…

Source: Stocks To Trade

AKAN, 9/4/26, 1-min candles, premarket spiker.

We see the same thing happening after-hours, too…

For example, Gix Internet Ltd (GIXI) was a CRAZY spiker on September 2…

Source: Stocks To Trade

GIXI, 9/2/26, after-hours pump, squeeze and crack.

WOW! A +242% spike in 10 minutes!

And these kinds of spikes are happening every day.

So, there are a lot of plays. At the same time, they are VERY choppy.

If you catch one of these, do NOT hold and hope.

Sell into strength because, as you can see from AKAN and GIXI, they come down just as fast.

With so many premarket and after-hours runners, some days it’s tough to keep up.

Feel free to skip a session or not trade for a few hours. Feel free to not trade for a day.

That said, I believe you should try to stay engaged with the market.

So, what should you do instead of trying to trade for 16 hours straight?

Study More: No Days Off

I see a LOT of people chasing subpar setups.

They don’t know the right setups, and they don’t have proper risk-to-reward.

I’ve seen traders get frustrated from doing this and walk away (RIGHT when they’re about to make a breakthrough).

You know, successful trading is not just about being right 100% of the time.

A lot of the lessons you need to learn are counterintuitive.

It’s like they’re obvious once you learn them, but in the beginning, they seem very strange.

Some of my best advice? Don’t focus on making money as a beginner trader.

There’s a reason for this…

I still think that in the beginning you have to study every day.

And you need to trade, or at least watch, every day the market is open.

It’s not rocket science, but you MUST immerse yourself as much as possible.

That doesn’t mean you should be chasing terrible setups just to trade.

Focus on finding one setup. All you need is ONE setup that works for you.

Especially with this crazy 16-hour market.

Oh, and get ready, because…

24-Hour Trading Is Coming

That’s right, Nasdaq recently announced that 24-hour trading starts on December 6, 2026.

Aye, aye, aye…

RIP sleep, right?

Remember, you don’t have to trade if you don’t want to.

I like testing. It also feels like I get a little rusty if I don’t trade.

But I’m also very good at cutting losses.

So, if you’re not good at cutting losses, try to avoid overtrading this week.

If you have any questions, email me at SykesDaily@BanyanHill.com.

Cheers,



Tim Sykes

Editor, Tim Sykes Daily