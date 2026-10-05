I don’t know the term, but in pool games, you have to call the ball and pocket.

If it goes into another pocket, one you didn’t call, it doesn’t count, right?

Trading works the same way for me…

I know many people just judge a trade by gains.

“Oh, Tim, congrats. You did well.”

I don’t care whether I make or lose 1%, 2% or 3%…

Those are just scratches.

I go for a very specific outcome.

This is what I want for you… trade with an outcome in mind.

This is the beautiful thing…

If you watch a stock and it does nothing, you accept it and move on.

You’re going for a very specific outcome. So, focus on plays that fit my patterns.

As you learn more, you can focus on plays that fit your favorite patterns.

If it doesn’t work out, you cut losses quickly. That is the whole key here.

This recent trade is a good example…

Why I Trade for a Specific Outcome

This was a very small win. But I’m actually proud of it because I followed my plan.

Logistics Properties of the Americas (LPA) announced it completed an asset sale to Peru-based REIT FIBRA Prime.

The sale price was “a nearly 20% premium to the property’s carrying value […].”

The stock spiked after-hours on the news.

Here’s my trade…

Source: Stocks To Trade

LPA 9/30/26, 1-min candles, after-hours dip buy.

Normally, I stay away from double tops.

But where I was dip buying, I thought it could potentially break out (I’m always looking for breakouts).

Obviously, with double tops, you have to watch out. It turns out the double top held (it actually turned out to be a quadruple top).

But I took the trade because I thought it could break out.

And I chose a dip buy, so I wasn’t chasing it at the key level in the high $3.40s.

So, I bought the dip.

It was a very simple trade: buy on the dip, go for the breakout.

It could not break out. It got to $3.40 while I was in it, but failed there.

Whether I make 3% or lose 3%, it didn’t do what I wanted. So, I got out.

I’m going for a very specific outcome, okay?

Know the Outcome To Plan Your Trade

Understand that the market doesn’t care what you or I want.

But I still trade for a specific outcome.

Think about it…

If a trade is going against your clearly defined outcome, you cut for a small loss (or small gain).

If you don’t trade for a specific outcome, how do you know?

The reality is, if you don’t have an outcome in mind, it’s pretty difficult to create a trade plan.

Mind you, I didn’t have these rules when I was starting. I just traded randomly (like most people).

These are the rules that I have worked on, refined, and optimized over 28 years of trading.

So, whether you like VWAP dip buys, or breakouts, or something else, go for a very specific outcome.

If it doesn’t work, cut it.

That is key.

If I’ve said it once, I’ve said it a million times: cut losses quickly.

This is how ALL of my top millionaire students began. Every single one of them.

Remember, it’s not just about gains.

You can learn something from every single trade.

Over time, you’ll have wins and losses. You’ll have to make adjustments.

Sometimes you’ll need to be more aggressive. Other times you’ll need to be more disciplined.

But if you always trade for a specific outcome, at least you know.

If you have any questions, email me at SykesDaily@BanyanHill.com.

Cheers,



Tim Sykes

Editor, Tim Sykes Daily