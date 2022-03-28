Machine Learning Takes Investing to the Next Level

Machine learning (ML) is the tool you need to take investing to the next level.

The term may sound intimidating, but it’s actually simple.

ML is the usage of algorithms to imitate the way that humans think.

It can learn and make predictions millions of times faster than humans, and with high accuracy.

ML is transforming nearly every industry.

Businesses are using it in areas like self-driving, virtual assistants and cyber defense.

And Wall Street has been using it to pick stocks for decades.

Some of the biggest hedge funds, like Renaissance Technologies and Bridgewater, can attribute their success to ML.

Despite its prominence on Wall Street, most retail investors have had no access to it … until now.

A Barrier to Entry

ML requires computing power and large amounts of data, which can be expensive and hard to come by.

Plus, users typically need a background in coding and statistics just to understand it, let alone create their own algorithms.

These factors have created a barrier to entry for most retail investors.

But our team has worked hard to change that.

We spend tens of thousands each year on high-quality data and technology, so you don’t have to.

Plus, we developed a new trading strategy that uses ML to pick stocks.

Machine Learning Offers a New Perspective

ML should have a place in every investor’s arsenal.

For starters, it takes the emotion out of investing.

By relying on algorithms and computer predictions, ML eliminates emotions like “the fear of missing out.”

This can bolster returns, since these emotions cause investors to make irrational decisions with their money.

Plus, ML offers a new perspective for investors.

In the blink of an eye, it can identify market patterns and trends that aren’t apparent to humans.

And as the ML models get more data, they can improve themselves.

This means that over time, a ML strategy can get even better.

So make sure to watch Ian King’s special presentation on ML this Thursday.

If you haven’t signed up for it yet, you can RSVP by clicking here.

Regards,

Steve Fernandez

Research Analyst, Strategic Fortunes

Morning Movers





From open till noon Eastern time.

Plantronics Inc. (NYSE: POLY) designs and sells integrated communications and collaborations solutions for remote work and video conferencing. The stock jumped 50% this morning on the news that HP is buying the company in a deal worth $3.3 billion.

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (NYSE: AMC), the movie theater operator and meme stock, is up 22% this morning. The move came after the CEO said the company would pursue more “transformational” deals following its recent investment in a gold and silver mining company.

Dynagas LNG Partners LP (NYSE: DLNG) owns and operates seaborne carriers that transport liquefied natural gas (LNG). The stock is up 15% along with other LNG-related stocks on the news from last week that the U.S. will be boosting its LNG exports to Europe.

Industrias Bachoco S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE: IBA) is a Mexican company that processes and sells poultry and other meat products. The stock is up 15% on the news that the company is planning on buying up all its shares and delisting from U.S. and Mexican exchanges to move to OTC markets.

Sonos Inc. (Nasdaq: SONO) designs, develops, manufactures and sells multiroom audio products. It is up 13% after the S&P Dow Jones Indices said it is adding the company to the S&P SmallCap 600 index.

GameStop Corp. (NYSE: GME), the specialty retailer of video games and entertainment products, is up 11% today. It is up partly due to the news of insiders buying the stock, and partly due to the rise in certain meme stocks thanks to the move in AMC.

Oric Pharmaceuticals Inc. (Nasdaq: ORIC) discovers and develops therapies for treatment of cancers. The stock is up 11%, recovering from a sell-off last week when the company announced that it was discontinuing development of its treatment candidate for prostate cancer.

Staar Surgical Co. (Nasdaq: STAA) designs, develops and markets implantable lenses for the eye. The stock rose 9% after the company announced that the FDA approved its EVO/EVO+ Visian Implantable Collamer Lens for correcting myopia.

WiMi Hologram Cloud Inc. (Nasdaq: WIMI) provides augmented reality-based holographic services and products in China. The stock is up 9% after the company announced that its VR head-mounted display, WIMI HoloVR, has been approved by the Federal Communications Commission to enter the U.S. market.

Cutera Inc. (Nasdaq: CUTR) researches and develops laser- and energy-based aesthetics systems for practitioners worldwide. It is up 9% continuing, its climb from Friday after its AviClear device became the first and only energy-based acne treatment device to receive an FDA clearance.