Every day, the market hands us life-changing trades.

We don’t even have to catch the entirety of each move. Just a fraction of the right stock spike could flip our account from broke to baller.

And it can happen faster than most people think…

The problem is, most people spread themselves too thin. They watch too many tickers, pore through piles of headlines, and scour sketchy chat rooms to try to gain an edge.

You’re working too hard.

Already this week, I alerted multiple stocks hours before the crowd piled in. They each became some of the day’s biggest runners.

This isn’t luck.

It’s not rocket science.

My millionaire students and I use a repeatable process to find the best trade setups every day. No multi-page watchlists, no media headlines, and we’re definitely not blindly following chat pumps. 😆

Feeling burnt out? Spread thin? And still missing the biggest runners?

How I Find The Hottest Stocks Every Day

The strongest stock spikes exhibit a specific set of factors.

Every day, thousands of stocks move in the market. With these few factors, we can whittle down that list to a handful of runners to choose from and possibly trade.

If a ticker doesn’t check these boxes, skip it. It’s not worth risking our account.

With this process, you might find that you’re trading less than you were previously. That’s good.

This market is volatile. And there’s a lot of opportunity. But that doesn’t mean we’re trading all the time.

The best traders wait for the perfect moment to strike. Where risk is at a minimum. Then they rinse and repeat on the next setup.

Here’s what we’re looking for every day:

• Cheap share prices: Small caps move the fastest. • Volume above 1 million shares: We want real demand, not an illiquid spike. • Float below 10 million shares: A low supply fuels giant squeezes. • Fresh catalysts: Earnings, PR, contract wins, filings, sector sympathy, short squeeze momentum. • Already up 20% on the day: A stock that spikes 20% can spike higher.

Anything outside this framework is a distraction.

As a perfect example: ENvue Medical Inc. (FEED) spiked 190% on January 28:

FEED chart intraday, 1-minute candles.

The float was only 1 million shares. It traded more than 250 million shares on the day. The company announced a distribution agreement with U-Deliver.

And the rest of the factors are evident on the chart. It’s a cookie-cutter stock spike that we see over and over again.

My XGPT system flagged it. And XGPT traders got a chance to close out an 18% gain in just one day on FEED.

Early on, you don’t need to find these setups on your own…

We Do The Heavy Lifting

Most traders burn out trying to read every headline and babysit 50 tickers. That’s a losing game.

XGPT is constantly scanning the entire market for 1-day profit windows. I then take the very best of those forecasts… hand-select the highest-conviction ideas… and share the full research behind each one.

FEED is only the latest runner from XGPT.

Of course, past performance does not indicate future results.

But these alerts save traders time while they learn the process.

As you might have noticed, the strongest stock spikes are also quick. Timing is everything.

Faster information is the difference between chasing and leading these moves.

I’m a millionaire trader, and I still use my systems to find these plays. It saves me time even after two decades in the market.

Work smarter. Not harder.

Cheers,



Tim Sykes

Editor, Tim Sykes Daily