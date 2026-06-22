Do you REALLY have to get up at 4 a.m. to be a successful trader?

The short answer is no.

But right now, some of the biggest opportunities in the market happen between 4 a.m. and 7 a.m. ET.

Depending on where you live, that means you might have to get up earlier.

I know…

Some retail brokers don’t even allow you to trade before 7 a.m.

There ARE solutions, but it doesn’t matter because you can still learn by watching.

And before you ask…

This has NOTHING to do with the cultish book “The 5AM Club” (more on that later).

Look, I’m not saying you have to have some kind of amazing morning routine.

I do have millionaire students (like Mari) who get up early, exercise, journal, meditate…

I respect that, but it’s not what this is about.

This is 100% about what I’m seeing in the market day after day.

Right now, you MUST try to wake up for premarket trading.

If the market shifts and there aren’t so many supernovas, THEN I’ll get back to sleeping in.

For now…

Every trader (ESPECIALLY beginners) should do this…

Wake Up To Opportunity

I mean that both figuratively and literally.

People keep asking me about sleep…

“Tim, if I get up at 4 a.m., what time do I have to go to bed?”

Seriously?

Look, I know sleep is important.

But are you willing to risk missing one of the most amazing markets in decades over an hour or two of lost sleep?

This is supernova summer, you either capitalize or you miss out … your choice entirely.

Source: Stocks To Trade

CLWT: Giant supernova, soaring from the $1s to $5s.

Sleep less. Drink more coffee. Drink Red Bull and Celsius. Do whatever you have to do.

Squeeze in a 20-minute nap later in the day (good luck finding a quiet 20 minutes in THIS market)…

Sleep more on weekends…

Go to bed earlier…

FIGURE IT OUT!

Opportunity Knocks 16 Hours a Day

Again, this isn’t one of those cultish posts about how “The 5AM Club” changed someone’s life.

Honestly, that book was kinda meh.

There’s nothing wrong with the idea, but it can be explained in two sentences:

1. Get up early so you don’t have distractions. 2. Exercise, meditate and learn something new during the first hour of your day.

There… I just saved you $15 (and hours of your life).

You can apply that to your life any time you want. But…

This Market Is Happening NOW

There’s no time to waste.

This is one of the greatest markets for learning in my 25+ years of trading.

This is truly the supernova summer that I anticipated.

Even though I trade penny stocks, I still pay attention to the overall markets. Why?

Because roughly 75% of stocks follow the market on any given day.

And very good (or bad) news can turn a winner into a loser in seconds.

Whatever you do, don’t play guessing games. React instead of trying to predict.

Get up early every day, turn on your laptop and run your scans.

Start with the top percent gainers.

As I was writing this, there were three +100% spikers and 12 more double-digit spikers by 4:30 a.m.

And this is happening every day right now.

See you bright and early…

If you have any questions, email me at SykesDaily@BanyanHill.com.

Cheers,



Tim Sykes

Editor, Tim Sykes Daily