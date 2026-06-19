You may not be able to execute trades on stock market holidays, but that doesn’t mean you need to hit the pause button on your trading career.

Do you remember the tagline from the “Wall Street” movie sequel? “Money Never Sleeps.”

Opportunities arise all the time, and events are in the works that can move the market even when it’s closed.

So even when the market is closed, like today, there’s still plenty you can do to ensure that you have a leg up on trading opportunities.

By making the most of these quiet times in the market, you can be extra prepared when the market reopens … and ready to pounce on the most promising stocks.

2026 Stock Market Holidays

Here’s a list of stock market holidays this year. You can also find these on the NYSE holidays page.

• New Year’s Day: Thursday, January 1, 2026 • Martin Luther King Jr. Day: Monday, January 19, 2026 • Washington’s Birthday / Presidents’ Day: Monday, February 16, 2026 • Good Friday: Friday, April 3, 2026 • Memorial Day: Monday, May 25, 2026 • Juneteenth: Friday, June 19, 2026 • Independence Day (Observed): Friday, July 3, 2026 • Labor Day: Monday, September 7, 2026 • Thanksgiving Day: Thursday, November 26, 2026 • Christmas Day: Friday, December 25, 2026

Not every stock exchange has the same opening hours or holidays.

So while the markets in the U.S. don’t have any holiday closures in October, the Indian Stock Exchange is closed on October 2 for Mahatma Gandhi’s birthday.

And on October 14, the Tokyo Stock Exchange is closed for something called Health-Sports Day (who knew?).

You can find a full list of global market holidays online.

What to Do on Stock Market Holidays

No, the point of this post isn’t to tell you that you shouldn’t enjoy time off with family or friends on holidays.

However, I do want to point something out if you’re a trader with limited time (for example, if you have a full-time job).

Stock market holidays that coincide with days off from work can offer you some much-needed time to get ahead on things like studying and stock market research.

Want to be prepared and ready to go when the market re-opens?

Here are some great ideas for what you can do this holiday…

Weed Your Watchlist

Your watchlist is like a garden: to help it thrive, it’s necessary to remove the dead leaves and debris every now and again.

A stock market holiday is a perfect time to weed your watchlist and ditch the snoozy stocks.

Don’t get scared by FOMO. If you watch a stock for a while and it’s not moving, it may be time to cut it from your list.

Sure, it’s possible that a stock could explode the day after you remove it from your watchlist. But that’s a risk you run with any stock.

There will always be more opportunities.

Plan and Research

Once you cut some dead weight off of your watchlist, focus on the stocks that still seem promising.

Get a little more detailed with your research.

If any of the stocks seem like they could be real contenders, spend a little time making plans for potential trades.

This means setting up a sort of “if/then” scenario for the stocks.

Figure out potential entry and exit points that would make the trade worthwhile for you.

A little planning and research can help prepare you so you’ll be ready to pounce if the stock meets your criteria.

Review Your Trading Journal

You keep a trading journal … right? If not, start today or the next time you have a long holiday weekend. It’s worth it.

By reviewing your trading journal, you can get a snapshot of your performance and continue to improve.

Go back to your trading journal and take stock of your recent trades.

Chances are, with a little distance from them, you may see some trends emerging. You can better spot which setups are working … and which setups consistently result in losing trades.

Once you can identify these personal patterns, you can quit wasting your time with the setups that don’t work for you.

Wouldn’t you rather focus on the setups that work?

Devote some time to figuring that out. The truth just may surprise you.

Get Inspired

Are you falling behind on what’s going on with other successful traders?

Use this time to check out social media feeds, videos, and Tim Sykes Daily articles about successful traders.

(For instance, one group of my students had the chance to lock in over 100% on a weekend trade this week. 100% by buying on Friday and selling on Monday. Hard not to be inspired by that!)

Time away from the market can be well spent catching up on timely trading topics and lessons.

Get back in touch with the pulse of the market. It can give you some great ideas for your own trades.

Educate Yourself

Feel like binge-watching Netflix?

Here’s what I think: Skip it if you want to be a better trader.

OK, I’m not a monster. At least watch some trading videos BEFORE you start streaming the latest sensation or go down the YouTube wormhole.

Stock market holidays are a great time to revisit trading basics.

Check Out Other Markets

Just because it’s a stock market holiday in the U.S. doesn’t mean it is everywhere in the world.

Even if you don’t trade in the overseas markets, you can still gain some valuable insight into the global economy by checking them out.

You could also get ideas for trending sectors or sympathy plays.

Additionally, you can make foreign exchange and crypto trades even when the stock market is closed.

So if these modes of trading appeal to you — and you know what you’re doing — it’s still possible to execute trades.

Update Yourself on World Events

Again, the world doesn’t stop moving just because there’s a holiday in your neck of the woods. If you’ve fallen behind on current events, use a market holiday as an opportunity to catch up.

Remember: it’s all connected.

Events that move the economy can also move the market. There can be huge value in staying up to date on what’s going on in the world.

Get Ready for Monday

Are you chomping at the bit to trade the moment the market bell rings on Monday morning? You won’t be alone.

While the day before holidays is typically slow in the market, the day after a holiday is typically a high-energy day of trading.

Make sure you’re prepped and ready to go!

Have your trading plans ready, set up tabs for all the stocks you’re watching, and get a good night’s sleep.

Be ready to wake up early and get to work when the market opens!

Every now and again, the stock market takes a break. But a stock market holiday doesn’t mean that you can’t work to advance your trading career.

By focusing on education and organization during market holidays, you can put yourself in a much better position.

That means you can be better prepared to take advantage of opportunities when they arise when the market reopens.

So make the most of these quiet times!

What’s your go-to on stock market holidays? Send me a message with your tips at SykesDaily@BanyanHill.com!

Cheers,



Tim Sykes

Editor, Tim Sykes Daily