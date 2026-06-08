Breakouts are a gimme pattern.

I want breakouts because that’s where most of the money is right now.

But if there are no true breakouts…

There is a LOT of opportunity in choppy supernovas.

A supernova is a massive, explosive trading pattern where a low-priced stock can SOAR 100%, 500%, or even 2,000% fast.

But, you MUST be aware that the higher a supernova goes, the more overextended it gets. Supernovas can flip on a dime.

The key is to understand how to stay safe and protect your capital.

It’s not a perfect science.

And sometimes I go against something I just told students to avoid.

But when it comes to managing risk in a market like this, I at least TRY to follow these…

In a perfect world, I’d focus on clean breakouts.

But as a teacher, I also want to show you different patterns and ideas.

So, sometimes I take trades based on a stock’s characteristics.

With that in mind, here are 5 things to watch out for with volatile stocks in the current market.

Beware of Double Tops

We’ve seen some very clear double tops in the last week.

For example, Jin Medical International Ltd. (ZJYL) double-topped between after-hours and premarket trading on June 1-2.

Source: Stocks To Trade

ZJYL after-hours 6/1/26 through regular hours 6/2/26, double top example.

Technically, ZJYL did break out, but only for just over a minute. So, if you trade these choppy supernovas, know and respect key resistance levels.

At the same time…

Understand the Stock’s Characteristics

ZJYL was a pretty clear double top. But what happens when there are multiple spikes and the trend is up?

Compare ZJYL to STAK Inc. (STAK), which spiked in premarket on June 2.

Notice how STAK did a series of spikes and drops all day long…

Source: Stocks To Trade

STAK, 6/2/26, spike and drop again and again.

I’m not gonna be aggressive when I don’t have a perfect setup.

At the same time, you can look at how the stock is trading and find places to enter and exit.

It’s not ideal for me, but I wanted to mention it because sometimes it’s not so straightforward (and some people like these little scalps).

Here’s another chart showing multiple spikes that I like better…

Look for Repetitive Spike and Consolidation

This is similar to a stairstep pattern. It’s choppy, but you can clearly see it on the Laser Photonics Corporation (LASE) chart…

Source: Stocks To Trade

LASE 6/2/26 premarket to 6/3/26 premarket, spike and consolidation stair step pattern.

Some readers ask how I know when to buy or sell stocks like this. Again, it’s not a perfect science (and I’m NOT a perfect trader).

But I’ll give you the basic idea…

As the stock is consolidating, watch for an upward trend with increased volume.

The key point is to watch. The more screen time you put in, the better you’ll get at recognizing the next leg up.

Here’s the next way to stay safe trading these choppy supernovas…

Beware of One-and-Done Spikers

Xos Inc. (XOS) spiked after-hours on June 2 on news about mobile power for data centers.

Check out the chart…

Source: Stocks To Trade

XOS, 6/2-3/26 after-hours and premarket spike, overextended.

As you can see, between 4:20 p.m on June 2 and roughly 7:00 a.m. on June 3, XOS spiked from the low $2s to the high $8s.

You really have to be aware of just how far stocks like this have come. Beware of one-and-done spikers.

That said, you could have traded XOS breakouts, spike and consolidation, spike and drop…

In other words, there are many ways to play choppy supernovas. Always trade with a plan and be willing to cut losses quickly.

Finally…

Always Expect the Worst

Always expect these stocks to be guilty. They’ll all fail (probably). Do not expect any of them to go full supernova.

Most companies fail, most stocks fail, and all supernovas eventually fail. They all get ahead of themselves.

So, feel free to take small speculative positions.

But keep your risk tight, follow your plan, sell into strength.

If it’s going against you, get out (and move on to the next).

Prepare for Battle in This Market

Trading is a battlefield. The more knowledge you have, the better prepared you’ll be.

How did more than 40 of my students cross the $1 million mark?

Hard work. Dedication. And a willingness to study and learn from the market.

The SpaceX IPO is happening this week. The PDT rule is gone. And more headlines will hit the news cycles.

That means this already crazy market is about to be MORE crazy.

Which is why I can’t stress enough: this market is IDEAL for watching and learning.

But if you don’t know what to watch (or what you’re seeing), it could be a missed opportunity.

If you have any questions, email me at SykesDaily@BanyanHill.com.

Cheers,



Tim Sykes

Editor, Tim Sykes Daily