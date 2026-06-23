The 2026 Wealth Window

One of my students, JC, recently locked in roughly $50,000 on an overnight trade.

That sounds crazy, right?

Today, we’re going to break it down.

First, understand that JC had NOT been crushing it for a while up to that point.

He was actually struggling.

After making nearly a million dollars in 2025, JC felt stuck between $2.6 and $2.7 million in trading profits.

Imagine what it’s like to feel “stuck” at $2.6 million. That’s a good problem to have, right?

If you’re new, those numbers might even seem beyond your reach (for now).

Because if you think about it, he made an annual salary in a day…

Set those thoughts aside for a few minutes, because HOW JC traded is actually ideal for small accounts.

And THAT is the beauty of trading penny stocks.

So, what did he do that was so right?

Let’s get right to it…

5 Lessons from JC’s QUCY Overnight Trade

From May 13 to May 15, Quantum Cyber N.V. (QUCY) ran from $0.30 to $4.93 a share.

To put that into perspective, here’s a 2-month chart:

Source: Stocks To Trade

QUCY, 2-mo, 1-hour candle, penny stock supernova.

The incredible thing is, JC only caught a small part of the move and STILL crushed it.

When I asked JC about his trade, he explained everything…

Overnight Trade Lesson 1: Wait for the Perfect Setup

JC hadn’t been trading that much. But he saw the stock moving during regular hours on May 13:

Source: Stocks To Trade

QUCY, 5-13-26, 1-min candles, all-day runner with volume.

Here’s what JC said about the move…

“What stuck out to me was the volume. It was a big runner. It was up like 300% heading into the close. What I really liked about it was that it didn’t close strong. It kind of pulled back a little and had one little shake out in after-hours.”

What did JC learn from watching QUCY’s price action?

Overnight Trade Lesson 2: Sometimes You Have To Be Quick

As you can see on the after-hours chart below, it double bottomed around $1.15 before spiking to $1.90 in roughly seven minutes.

Source: Stocks To Trade

QUCY 5/13/26 after-hours trading.

In JC’s words: “There was a very violent, quick spike. So, I had to be very quick to get a decent position there.”

Understand that this kind of trade works with small accounts, too…

Overnight Trade Lesson 3: An Ideal Trade for Small Accounts

You can take a MUCH smaller position size. Remember, it’s a marathon and not a sprint.

Even taking a small 100-share position with tight risk can help you learn how fast these move.

THAT is the power of trading penny stocks.

Next, I asked JC why he held overnight and through the mess in early premarket trading the next day…

Overnight Trade Lesson 4: Know Your Risk and Wiggle Room

In JC’s words…

“I actually had a pretty decent average [around] $1.44 or $1.45. So, being down a few pennies, it doesn’t stress me out too much. Especially because we’re actually holding green. I believe $1.34 was [the May 13] close. So, as long as it’s over that level, I’m comfortable giving it a little bit of wiggle room.”

Here’s the chart from premarket on May 14:

Source: Stocks To Trade

QUCY 5/14/26, 1-min candle, premarket session.

Did you notice how similar the price action was to the after-hours chart?

Those two charts alone are a lesson in learning how a stock moves from watching the price action.

The last lesson makes me super proud of JC, because he sometimes “round-trips” trades when he could’ve sold for a profit.

Like every great trader, JC continues to learn and adapt…

Overnight Trade Lesson 5: Sell Into Strength

In premarket on May 14, JC noticed the two dips were getting bought up. Here’s what he had to say…

“Once it started to break out over $1.50, $1.60, that’s kind of when I knew it was just a matter of time before this squeezes. And next thing you know, we have some volume coming in, and you get that quick spike.”

I played it a bit differently from JC, and that’s fine. You have to figure out what works best for you.

Why should you study these charts and the price action from May?

Because this kind of price action has INCREASED since the end of the PDT rule earlier this month.

And it is speeding up, turning this supernova summer into…

The 2026 Wealth Window

It’s crazy how many supernovas we’ve seen in the past 3 weeks.

If it plays out like I think it will, we’re going to see even more supernovas.

The best part is, we won’t reach peak velocity until the end of this month.

Why then?

Because that’s when most brokerages will have updated their systems to deal with the no PDT rule.

If you’re feeling stuck with a small account, JC’s trade is a great example of why I focus on penny stocks.

Nobody starts with big wins. Every single one of my millionaire students started small. Most of them lost money in the first year.

But they ALL focused on the process.

You can do the same.

These wealth windows aren’t always open and they can make a HUGE difference. Be ready.

If you have any questions, email me at SykesDaily@BanyanHill.com.

Cheers,



Tim Sykes

Editor, Tim Sykes Daily