This Isn’t the Zombie Apocalypse — Jobs Will Come Back

Jeff Yastine

Posted by | Apr 20, 2020 | , ,

31 second read

“The end of the economy.”

“The end of the financial world.”

“The end of the stock market.”

There’s a lot of hyperbole being tossed around on the internet these days.

But this pandemic isn’t the zombie apocalypse.

Businesses will reopen … jobs will come back … and the markets will soar to new all-time highs.

In today’s Market Insights video, my colleague Brian Christopher and I share our thoughts on the S&P 500 Index’s recent 28% surge … and why stocks could go much higher from here.

Best of Good Buys,

Jeff L. Yastine

Editor, Total Wealth Insider

WHAT READERS ARE SAYING..

I am up $20,070 in closed positions from Feb. 18 through March 7.

- Bob Rowe

I started your system in December … I am ahead $29,000 … I put total faith in you and your system and it has worked for me very nicely. Thanks again I sure like your humble approach about this whole thing

- Dale Leiffer

I have made a little over $4,000 while being cautious.

- Chuck Goss

