This Isn’t the Zombie Apocalypse — Jobs Will Come Back

“The end of the economy.”

“The end of the financial world.”

“The end of the stock market.”

There’s a lot of hyperbole being tossed around on the internet these days.

But this pandemic isn’t the zombie apocalypse.

Businesses will reopen … jobs will come back … and the markets will soar to new all-time highs.

In today’s Market Insights video, my colleague Brian Christopher and I share our thoughts on the S&P 500 Index’s recent 28% surge … and why stocks could go much higher from here.

Best of Good Buys,

Jeff L. Yastine

Editor, Total Wealth Insider