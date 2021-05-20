Last week, I wrote about wind power, and how it’s one of the fastest-growing sources of renewable energy.

But another key source of clean energy is solar power.

That’s why President Joe Biden’s infrastructure plan allocates $355 billion and provides tax incentives to advance solar power and other renewable energy projects.

In addition, Biden has set a goal for 100% of our electricity to come from clean energy sources by 2035.

Solar power will be a big part of the New American Economy. So, read on to find out if your state is a leader in this up-and-coming alternative energy…

The Push for Clean Energy

ChooseEnergy.com’s April Solar Report analyzed data from the U.S. Energy Information Administration.

It looked at more than 8.4 million megawatt-hours (mWh) of solar power generated across the country in January.

The states that generated the most solar power are as follows:

California: 2.8 million mWh. Texas: 776,000 mwH. Florida: 649,000 mWh. North Carolina: 563,000 mWh. Arizona: 558,000 mWh. Nevada: 353,000 mwH. New Jersey: 244,000 mWh. Massachusetts: 238,000 mWh. New York: 209,000 mWh. Utah: 193,000 mWh.

As you can see, California has a huge lead over the other states. It accounted for one-third of all solar power in the U.S.

California’s sunny weather helps, of course. But a big reason for its booming solar industry is its Renewable Portfolio Standard program.

The program, which became law in 2002, required the state to get 20% of its electricity from renewable sources by 2017.

Thanks to updates to the law in 2015 and 2018, California could be 60% renewable by 2030. That gives the state a huge head start in the national push for 100% clean energy.

Solar Power Growth Around the Globe

My home state, Florida, still has a lot of work to do in terms of building its solar power industry. (Our nickname is “The Sunshine State,” after all.)

But Florida Power & Light’s newest Solar Energy Center went online last month. The 485-acre site in Palm Bay has more than 284,000 solar panels.

The utility company recently announced a plan to install 30 million solar panels by 2030, with the goal of “making Florida a world leader in solar energy.”

And this kind of incredible growth is happening across the U.S., as well as in China, Japan and other countries.

Regards,

Jay Goldberg

Assistant Managing Editor, Banyan Hill Publishing