My student Jack Kellogg turned $7,000 into over $27 million in verified trading profits. Last year alone, he averaged $25,722 per day.

So I asked him a simple question: “Jack, if you lost everything tomorrow and had to start over from scratch in 2026, what would you trade?”

His answer shocked me.

Then he showed me this viral quote from author and video game enthusiast Joanna Maciejewska:

“I want AI to do my laundry and dishes so that I can do art and writing, not for AI to do my art and writing so that I can do my laundry and dishes.”

That reality is coming faster than anyone thinks.

There hasn’t been a technological shift this disruptive since Elon Musk first debuted the Tesla Roadster in 2017…

And there hasn’t been a ground-floor trading opportunity this promising since Tesla IPO’d at a $1.7 billion market cap (it’s $1.2 trillion today).

Don’t you wish you could get in a time machine and buy TSLA at $1.13 per share (split-adjusted IPO price)?

I mean … the stock’s up more than 350X since that day…

Source: StocksToTrade

TSLA chart: Year-to-date, daily candles.

And now, just like he did with EVs, Elon’s spearheading a brand-new technological revolution (that 99% of traders aren’t even thinking about yet).

But Jack sees a $100 billion cycle forming around it as we speak…

Jack’s Answer

Jack built a $27 million trading account using my penny stock strategies.

He’s mastered pattern recognition. He knows how to cut losses quickly (and take profits into strength). He’s done it thousands of times.

So when I asked how he’d start over, I expected him to say he’d do exactly what he’s always done:

Grind it out with small-cap momentum plays, compounding his way back up.

But he said he wouldn’t waste a single minute chasing penny stock tips.

He’d put all of his focus on one sector…

Robotics.

The “Proof of Concept” That Changes Everything

Jack sees Tesla’s Optimus robot as the same kind of “proof of concept” moment for robotics as the Roadster was for EVs.

It’s a humanoid robot designed to handle repetitive, boring, or dangerous tasks that we don’t want to do.

The latest version can walk, grab objects, and fold clothes.

Elon says it will eventually cost less than a car. And speaking of cars…

The Roadster proved electric cars could be fast and desirable. Optimus is about to prove that humanoid robots can actually improve human life.

That quote about AI doing laundry and dishes so you can focus on art and writing?

That’s not some distant sci-fi fantasy anymore. It’s right around the corner when Optimus-style robots are (soon) doing the grunt work nobody wants to do.

Jack sees it coming.

But he’s not just buying TSLA shares…

The Setup Starts Today

A $100 billion robotics cycle is forming in real time…

The companies building out the hardware, the AI, and the infrastructure for mass-market humanoid robots stand to benefit.

They are creating undeniable trading opportunities before the mainstream catches on.

A multi-millionaire student, who’s proven he knows how to identify (and execute) trading opportunities for tens of millions in profits, is telling you exactly where he’d put his small-account money if he had to rebuild from scratch…

Are you paying attention?!

I’ve been trading for over 25 years. I’ve seen every shiny new tech object dangled in front of the market, even the ones that led to nothing. Jack’s seen them too.

Robots aren’t one of those hypothetical possibilities. They’re an imminent market-transforming reality.

Tomorrow, I’ll tell you why now is the time to trade in this sector before the rest of the market wakes up.

If you have any questions, email me at SykesDaily@BanyanHill.com.

Cheers,



Tim Sykes

Editor, Tim Sykes Daily