A few years ago, Strati worked as a gym teacher earning $50,000 a year.

He felt fulfilled, but wanted a side hustle to sweeten his income.

After turning to the stock market, he eventually found Jack Kellogg, my most successful millionaire student.

That’s when he started to learn my patterns.

Today, he’s a verified millionaire trader with over $1.2 million in profits.

Strati grinded soooooooo hard to achieve the $1 million milestone and I’m so proud of him.

No finance degree. No Wall Street connections. No trust fund. Just a gym teacher putting in the reps.

I sat down with Strati recently, and he walked me through his entire journey:

• The wins. • The losses. • The mistakes. • The ugly years. • And the moment it finally clicked…

Anyone can do this.

You don’t need to be a Wall Street fat cat.

His Mindset in the Beginning

This is the part people get wrong about Strati’s story.

He wasn’t desperate. He wasn’t drowning in debt or hating his life. He actually enjoyed teaching.

But he knew a $50,000 salary working 180 days a year left time on the table. So he started to look for something to do.

He Googled “cheap penny stocks to buy.”

After picking a $0.06 stock at random, it ran 400% in a week. Strati turned his initial $300 into nearly $2,000!

He thought he was a genius. But when he went back the next week, he lost nearly all of it.

That’s how most stories start. The dangerous part isn’t the first loss. It’s the first win.

It convinces traders that they know the market inside and out, when really they just got lucky.

But Strati didn’t quit. He kept going.

The Years Nobody Talks About

For every millionaire trader, there’s a timeline that most people never see.

Society only notices a trader’s success once they’re already consistently winning.

But the most interesting parts of the journey (and the most valuable for other traders) are the years of struggle.

Strati made $50,000 in year one. But the market was insane in 2020. You didn’t have to know much to make money by following alerts.

Then he made $20,000 in year two as things cooled down.

And in year three, 2022, he made just $5,000 from trading.

But Strati calls 2022 the best year of his life…

Slow markets are a gift.

When the market quiets down and the easy trades dry up, the best traders stop swinging and start studying.

In 2022, Strati watched every webinar and every video lesson. From 7 a.m. to 10 p.m., his days were 80% studying and 20% trading.

You probably feel the urge to disappear during slow markets.

But the traders who CRUSH use those months to build a foundation for what comes next…

In 2023, Strati made $130,000. In 2024, he made $360,000. In 2025, he made over $600,000.

Stay disciplined through the slow markets.

You’ll make it over the hill eventually.

The $53,000 Trade

Strati’s biggest single trade came from a multi-day breakout pattern. It’s one of the most basic setups that I teach.

The stock was LiveWire Group Inc. (LVWR).

It spiked 794% starting May 27, 2025:

Source: StocksToTrade

LVWR chart multi-month, 1-day candles.

Strati studied this exact setup for years.

When LVWR set up perfectly, he knew exactly what to do … and he banked $53,000 in roughly two hours on that trade.

That’s the same annual salary he used to make as a gym teacher.

What Separates the Traders Who Make It

I asked Strati directly: “What separates the students who make it from those who don’t?”

His answer was simple:

“The ones who make it don’t care about what they made or lost that day. When they lose, they journal it and fix it. When they win, they ask how they could have done better… And the ones who don’t make it get emotional and happy when they win. They blow it because they never understood how they made the money in the first place.”

That’s the difference…

Strati studied kinesiology, I was a philosophy major, and Jack Kellogg was a valet driver.

We didn’t need fancy finance degrees to make millions. Trust me, the market doesn’t care about your diploma.

It’s all about discipline, consistency, and execution.

You’re Not Far Behind

Look at Strati’s numbers again.

• Year one: hot market, he made some money but didn’t fully earn it. • Year two: he made less. • Year three: he was barely green. • Then in years four, five, and six: Over $100k in profits each year.

The process works, but it works on its own timeline, NOT YOURS.

Stick with it. Do the reps.

Past performance doesn’t indicate future results. But Strati proved that it’s possible. And my other 50+ millionaire students prove it’s repeatable.

Now it’s your turn.

Start right now. Make sure you’re following the strongest setups in the market every day.

Take notes and look for common price action in the chart. The more times you see these stocks, the quicker it will click.

If you have any questions, email me at SykesDaily@BanyanHill.com.

Cheers,



Tim Sykes

Editor, Tim Sykes Daily