Imagine opening your crypto wallet one morning and realizing that every coin you own has vanished.

Not because an exchange went under or you fell for a phishing scam, but because of a hack the world has never experienced before.

A machine finally figured out the math that keeps bitcoin secure.

That nightmare scenario is a very real possibility once Q-Day arrives — the moment when a sufficiently powerful quantum computer can break the cryptography that protects digital assets.

When I recently wrote about the race to prepare for Q-Day, most of the feedback I received focused on one question:

What happens to bitcoin?

After all, if quantum computers can crack modern encryption, the world’s largest cryptocurrency could become the most valuable target on Earth.

The uncomfortable truth is that a surprisingly large portion of bitcoin’s supply might already be vulnerable.

Bitcoin’s Quantum Problem

Bitcoin’s security relies on a form of public-key cryptography called elliptic curve signatures.

Image: vmware.com

Elliptic Curve Cryptography is a security method that uses complex math to create two digital keys — one public and one private — that keep information secure.

Every bitcoin wallet has a private key that controls the funds and a public key that proves ownership when coins are spent.

This level of security has held up remarkably well for more than a decade because classical computers can’t reverse-engineer the private key from the public one. The math is simply too difficult.

But quantum computers can.

Using Shor’s algorithm, a sufficiently powerful quantum machine could derive a private key directly from a public key. Once that happens, an attacker wouldn’t need to break into a wallet or compromise an exchange.

They could just calculate the key and start moving coins.

Fortunately, this isn’t possible with quantum computers today because they aren’t powerful enough yet.

But when they are, some bitcoin could be easy targets.

That’s because many bitcoin addresses expose their public keys when the coins are spent. In fact, roughly 1.7 million bitcoin — more than $100 billion at current prices — sit in older address formats that quantum computers could potentially crack.

Another 4.4 million bitcoin, worth roughly $300 billion, could also become exposed unless those coins migrate to newer address formats.

Taken together, that’s roughly one-third of bitcoin’s circulating supply.

This explains why developers are already thinking about how to upgrade the network.

In February, bitcoin developers introduced BIP-360, the first formal proposal designed to reduce bitcoin’s exposure to quantum attacks.

It proposes a new address structure called Pay-to-Merkle-Root, which hides sensitive cryptographic information more effectively than current formats.

In layman’s terms, it keeps public keys hidden longer, reducing the window where a quantum computer could attack them.

But BIP-360 is only a starting point.

True quantum resistance would eventually require new signature algorithms designed specifically to withstand quantum attacks.

But implementing changes like that on bitcoin isn’t easy because the network was deliberately designed without a CEO or central authority.

Every change to its protocol has to move through a slow and deliberate process.

Developers write proposals, then the community debates them. Node operators decide whether or not to adopt them, then wallet providers and exchanges eventually update their software.

Even when everyone agrees — which rarely happens quickly in the bitcoin world — the process can take years.

Consider two recent examples.

SegWit, a major upgrade designed to improve bitcoin’s transaction efficiency, was proposed in 2015. But it wasn’t widely adopted until 2017.

Taproot, another major upgrade that improved privacy and flexibility, was activated in 2021 only after several years of discussion and development.

This tells us that quantum-resistant cryptography could take years to implement for bitcoin. Which means the network is effectively racing three clocks at once.

🕗 The first is the hardware clock: how quickly quantum computers improve.

🕘 The second is the developer clock: how quickly the protocol can upgrade.

🕙 And the third is the migration clock: how quickly users move their coins into safer formats once they exist.

Whichever clock moves the fastest will determine whether bitcoin stays ahead of the impending Q-Day threat.

And if that’s not enough of a challenge already, there’s an additional complication that needs to be addressed before Q-Day arrives.

You see, some bitcoin simply can’t move.

Roughly one million coins believed to belong to bitcoin’s pseudonymous creator, Satoshi Nakamoto, sit in early address formats that are likely vulnerable to quantum attacks.

But no one has the private keys.

If quantum computers arrive before those coins migrate, the bitcoin community faces an uncomfortable choice.

Do they do nothing and allow a quantum attacker to take them?

Or do they freeze those coins permanently to prevent theft?

Either option would challenge one of bitcoin’s most sacred principles — that ownership on the blockchain is immutable.

It’s a philosophical question as much as a technical one.

But it’s equally as important for the future of bitcoin.

Here’s My Take

Quantum computers aren’t going to crack crypto tomorrow.

In fact, today’s quantum machines are still nowhere near powerful enough to break real-world cryptography.

But the timeline to Q-Day is no longer theoretical.

Governments are already mandating the transition to quantum-resistant encryption. And technology companies are already deploying post-quantum security in their infrastructure.

Meanwhile, bitcoin developers are only beginning to map out how the network might transition to quantum-resistant security.

That work can’t wait. Because upgrades to bitcoin don’t happen overnight. They take years of debate, testing and adoption across wallets, exchanges and the broader network.

That’s the dilemma bitcoin owners are facing today.

Because the race against Q-Day has already begun.

Regards,



Ian King

Chief Strategist, Banyan Hill Publishing

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