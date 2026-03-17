There’s a tech sector quietly gaining steam right now.

Right under the nose of Wall Street fat cats and retail traders alike.

It’s not AI…

But the market opportunity is the same.

Maybe you saw the headlines about Elon Musk’s clothes-folding robot. He plans to sell it to consumers sometime next year, 2027.

“That’s a year away. Why are we talking about this now?”

Because the U.S. isn’t leading the robotics race, China is.

And they just turned up the heat…

While everyone in the U.S. was oohing and aahing over a robot that can sort your laundry, China’s robots were backflipping, wall-running, and swinging nunchucks on live national television earlier this year.

Not a single robot fell over. They barely stumbled

Dozens of near-identical humanoids in perfect synchronization as hundreds of millions of viewers tuned in to China’s Spring Festival Gala on February 16.

Source: CCTV

Widely accessible and sophisticated robots aren’t a distant, speculative sci-fi dream…

This is happening NOW.

And we only have a few weeks until it hits the market.

Get in before the crowd.

The Race Nobody’s Watching

Beijing made robotics (and AI) national priorities under state policy.

By the end of 2024, China had registered 451,700 smart robotics companies with combined capital north of $932 billion…

Fast forward two years to 2026: Morgan Stanley projects Chinese humanoid robot sales will more than double.

Meanwhile, U.S. companies are racing to keep up.

That’s where the opportunity is. There’s a market inefficiency the U.S. is trying to rebalance. And we’re still in the early stages.

Experts at Brookings (a research firm in Washington, D.C.) watched China’s robotics performance and said humanoids are the one area where China can credibly claim to be ahead of the U.S. “Particularly in terms of scaling up production.”

But the race is on. And the market’s ready to boom…

Promoters aren’t desperately pumping robotics stocks yet, and financial media isn’t running “Top 10 Robot Picks” segments every morning.

But it’s coming.

I’ve Seen This Before

I’ve traded for over 25 years. I’ve watched every hot sector play out from start to finish:

• The dot-com boom • Clean energy • Crypto • Meme stocks • NFTs

Most of the hype was short-term noise. Intense momentum that only lasted a few months.

By the time CNBC is telling you to buy, it’s too late. And if it’s trending on social media, you’re buying someone else’s exit.

The robotics sector isn’t trending yet. That’s our edge.

How To Trade It

My most successful student, Jack Kellogg, turned $7,000 into over $27 million in verified trading profits.

Last year, he averaged $25,722 per day.

When I asked Jack where he’d put his money if he had to start from zero in 2026, he didn’t hesitate.

All-in on one sector: robotics.

There’s a $100 billion market cycle forming right now. The same cycle that pushed AI stocks to the moon…

We’re looking for the companies building hardware, developing AI, and laying infrastructure for mass-market humanoid robots.

Jack’s exact playbook? Grow your small account in a tech sector that’s about to explode.

The Chinese New Year gala aired in February. Institutional money is slowly taking notice.

The policy mandates in China are already written. And at the end of 2025, the White House announced its pivot toward robotics for 2026.

We’ve got a few weeks until this momentum rocks the market, at most.

Stop watching from the sidelines.

Get in front of this cycle before the rest of the market wakes up.

If you have any questions, email me at SykesDaily@BanyanHill.com.

Cheers,



Tim Sykes

Editor, Tim Sykes Daily