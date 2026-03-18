The market is under extreme stress.

Oil is a volatile whipsaw, and every other sector is holding its breath.

These are the only setups worth trading.

And most traders are completely oblivious, as perfectly good trades slip through their fingers.

Or worse… they throw money at random setups during a volatile wartime market that can flip on a dime overnight.

There’s only one setup that I’m paying attention to right now.

I’m doing my best to educate people:

Last week, while everyone was watching geopolitics, the same pattern that’s made my 50+ millionaire students rich played out right in front of us.

And it wasn’t from United States Oil Fund (OSU).

On Friday, March 13, a stock spiked 155%…

It followed my pattern perfectly.

And it’s the only setup I’m watching this week.

The Setup That Printed 155% Last Week

While the rest of the market was paralyzed by Middle East anxiety, on Friday, March 13, bioAffinity Technologies Inc. (BIAF) spiked 155%.

Source: StocksToTrade

BIAF chart intraday, 1-minute candles.

The company announced that its CyPath® Lung test, a noninvasive diagnostic for early-stage lung cancer, saw unit sales surge 99% year-over-year.

Physician adoption jumped 67% and revenue from the test grew 87%.

That’s a great news catalyst.

Bullish cancer news usually causes a good amount of volatility because of how scary the disease is. And when it’s included real-world physician adoption and revenue, that’s an A+ from me.

But the news alone didn’t create a 155% spike.

Something else was at play.

Why BIAF Spiked 100%+

Most traders see a stock spiking, and they want a piece of the action…

But there’s no way of knowing how high the stock will spike.

Are you already too late?

That’s why I only focus on stocks capable of spiking 100%.

They hit my radar once they pass a 20% move. And if they can spike more than 100% … there’s a lot of meat left on that bone.

The main factor that creates a 100%+ move: the float.

The float is the number of shares available to trade. It’s the supply. And a low supply spikes prices higher when demand increases.

I look for stocks with floats below 10 million shares.

For example, BIAF had a float of just 4.3 million shares on Friday, March 13.

When real buying pressure hit after a bullish announcement, there weren’t enough shares to go around.

That’s how prices spiked so high.

This is why I never touch larger-float stocks. NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) has 24 billion shares in the float. It could never spike 155% in a day with a supply like that.

But a stock with 4 million shares? When demand floods in, the price has nowhere to go but up.

And BIAF is not an isolated incident.

We see these moves almost every day.

The Game Plan This Week

The market could improve from last week’s fear and anxiety.

But it could stay ugly. I’m not a fortune teller.

Either way, here’s what I know with absolute certainty: the strongest stock spikes will come from the exact same stocks.

• Low float. • Fresh catalyst. • Already spiking 20%.

When the market is stressed, these plays outperform every other setup because the moves are driven by company-specific news, not macro sentiment.

And when the market is hot, the spikes go even further.

Either way the market moves this week, it’s a win.

Plus, BIAF spiked 155% in a single morning… You don’t have to watch the market all day long to capitalize. Wake up for the morning volatility, then go to your day job.

This is a perfect side hustle.

USO and oil prices are the macro story right now. Every other stock is fighting upstream.

Stick to the framework.

Anything less is a gamble, and this week, gamblers are first on the chopping block.

If you have any questions, email me at SykesDaily@BanyanHill.com.

Cheers,



Tim Sykes

Editor, Tim Sykes Daily