When the overall market looks like an airplane getting chopped around at takeoff…

Struggling traders tend to write long, introspective tweets on X, talking about how hard it is.

My students and I see a completely different market.

It’s CRAZY how much opportunity there is.

And it’s not like I’m ignoring the overall market.

I constantly warn you and my students to be meticulous with every trade.

Especially when the QQQ looks like this…

Source: Stocks To Trade

QQQ, 1-month, daily candles, down trend into correction territory.

When the broader indexes hit correction territory, I warn students.

Not only about the trades they take, but how long they stay.

It’s this kind of market environment that new traders have to be careful with … and experienced traders have to survive (because for several months they had it easy).

But STILL there is opportunity after opportunity.

If you’re not seeing it, you might be looking in the wrong place, because I’m seeing…

Made-to-Order Spikers

Thanks to the overaggressive, toxic short sellers…

They’re happening at all hours of the day.

For example, check out what Autonomix Medical Inc. (AMIX) did last week:

Source: Stocks To Trade

AMIX, 5-day, 1-min candles, after-hours spiker, premarket spiker, morning spiker.

And that’s after AMIX had a premarket spike on Friday (July 24), and an after-hours spike on Tuesday (July 28).

My favorite time to trade right now is after-hours (there’s a reason why I find after-hours easy to trade).

It fits my schedule, time zone and patience level.

But don’t think that’s the only time to trade.

Right now, I’m trading from my office with a view in Bali…

Staying disciplined in the middle of nowhere in Bali.

There are morning spikers, afternoon short squeezes and premarket spikers.

Not to mention all the opportunities based on my 7-step framework.

You get to choose.

Supernova Summer is Still Here

T3 Defense Inc. (DFNS) is another great example of the opportunity we’re seeing. It was a perfect short squeeze supernova…

Source: Stocks To Trade

DFNS, 7/23/26-7/29/26, 1-min candle, short squeeze supernova

There were SO many opportunities to trade DFNS. Especially if you’ve studied my framework.

What an incredible run from the $3s to the $90s in three days!

The key is to understand that the 7-step framework is playing out faster.

What used to take weeks or days sometimes happens in a day or two (or three).

Which means that if you don’t know it inside out, you should start studying it now. Today.

It’s the same pattern playing out again, and again, and again.

The only difference is the speed.

Monday Motivation? Opportunities Are Everywhere

Do NOT listen to all the sad traders and so-called teachers wringing their hands and saying, “This market is really hard to trade.”

The key, as always, is to look for the top percent gainers.

Then, be meticulous about your entries and exits.

And do your best to not overtrade or overstay your welcome.

This is a day trader’s market.

Take advantage of it.

If you have any questions, email me at SykesDaily@BanyanHill.com.

Cheers,



Tim Sykes

Editor, Tim Sykes Daily