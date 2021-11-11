The Golden Age of Space Tourism Is Coming

Are five minutes in outer space worth $450,000?

Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. (NYSE: SPCE) founder Richard Branson hopes so.

Branson and his crew made headlines in July by flying to space.

Their trip took about two and a half hours. But they only floated weightless in space for five minutes.

Now Virgin Galactic is selling a similar experience for $450,000.

Judging by the results of our recent survey, seats could sell out soon.

On Saturday, we asked Winning Investor Daily readers if they’d take a space flight.

And 48% of respondents said: “Yes — I can’t wait to go to space!”

But cosmic joyrides are just the first phase of space tourism.

In fact, one company plans to open a luxury space hotel…

The Best Hotel in the Universe?

Commercial space flight has attracted billionaires such as Elon Musk and Jeff Bezos.

But John Blincow is a former pilot with a big vision.

“This golden age of space travel is just around the corner,” he said. “It’s coming. It’s coming fast.”

Blincow founded Orbital Assembly in 2019 with ambitions to build the first space hotel.

It sounds a little crazy. But Blincow plans to start construction by 2026.

The “Voyager Station” will accommodate 280 guests and 112 crew members.

And thanks to its artificial gravity, it will feel somewhat like being in a regular hotel — just in space.

Orbital Assembly plans to use Musk’s SpaceX shuttles to fly tourists to the space hotel.

The total cost of the trip? $5 million for a three-and-a-half-day vacation.

That’s an insane amount of money when you could travel anywhere on Earth for far less.

But Blincow promises it’ll be worth it.

“You’re going to have the top chefs making really, really good food. […] It’s not going to be burgers and fries,” he said.

Blincow added: “We want to have Sting come up and play. And Beyonce. There’ll be two shows every night.”

2 Ways to Invest in Space Tourism

It’s too early to say what will happen with Orbital Assembly’s space hotel. The company isn’t public yet anyway.

And Virgin Galactic is a risky play.

In October, Richard Branson’s company said it had to push back its space flights — again.

Space tourists will now have to wait until the fourth quarter of 2022.

SPCE is down 63% since Branson went to space in July.

A smarter way to invest in space tourism is the Procure Space ETF (Nasdaq: UFO).

This exchange-traded fund holds shares of 35 space companies.

These include satellite makers, defense contractors and other companies with cutting-edge space tech.

UFO is up 21% since the start of the year. That’s about on par with the Nasdaq Composite Index.

But it’s solid growth considering the space industry is still in its infancy.

Ian King also has a space stock in his New Era Fortunes portfolio.

I can’t give away its name in this free e-letter. But it’s a tiny company with HUGE growth potential.

Ian believes this stock could hand his subscribers a 158% gain within a couple of years.

You can learn more about New Era Fortunes by watching Ian’s brand-new presentation.

Morning Movers



From open till noon Eastern time.

EVgo Inc. (Nasdaq: EVGO) owns and operates a direct current fast-charging network for battery electric vehicles. It is up 21% after reporting strong results for Q3 and raising guidance for the full year. The Q3 report outlined the rapid growth in the company as in expands its charging network across the nation.

China Evergrande Group (OTC: EGRNY), the distressed Chinese property developer that has recently been in the news, is up 18%. The move came after Chinese authorities signaled that they would relax the regulatory crackdown on property developers and lift restrictions on how they raise funds.

AppLovin Corp. (Nasdaq: APP) builds a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps. It is up 17% after reporting strong Q3 results and announcing the acquisition of app-monetization company MoPub for $1.05 billion.

SoFi Technologies Inc. (Nasdaq: SOFI) is a finance company that operates an online platform that provides financial services. It is up 17% after reporting record revenues for Q3 despite the challenges it faced from its student loans segment with the pause in federal student loan payments.

Payoneer Global Inc. (Nasdaq: PAYO) operates a cross-border payment and commerce-enabling platform that facilitates digital businesses. The stock is up 16% after reporting results for a strong Q3 that were driven by new customer acquisitions and partnerships with banks and credit card companies.

Proterra Inc. (Nasdaq: PTRA) develops and produces commercial electric vehicles. It is up 16% on strong earnings news and the announcement that it is expanding its partnership with Lightning eMotors to provide it with battery technology for up to 10,000 electric commercial vehicles.

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (Nasdaq: IAS) is a digital ad verification company that helps brands, agencies and publishers activate and optimize campaigns. It is up 16% after reporting results for Q3 that beat both revenue and earnings estimates and setting impressive guidance for the rest of the year.

Opendoor Technologies Inc. (Nasdaq: OPEN) operates a digital platform for residential real estate. It is up 15% after posting great results in Q3 showing its strong position relative to Zillow, which just exited the iBuying market.

Fisker Inc. (NYSE: FSR), the electric vehicle manufacturer, is up 15% trading in sympathy with fellow electric car maker Rivian that recently had its IPO.

Xometry Inc. (Nasdaq: XMTR) operates an AI-enabled marketplace for on-demand manufacturing. It is up 15% this morning on earnings news. The company beat both top- and bottom-line estimates for Q3 thanks to growth along all segments of the business.