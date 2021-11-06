Outer Space Could Be a $1 Trillion Opportunity

When the Atlanta Braves won the World Series this week, they didn’t expect congratulations from outer space.

But that’s exactly what happened.

R. Shane Kimbrough, who’s leading a mission to the International Space Station, tweeted congratulations to his home team.

(Source: Twitter.)

Talk about an out-of-this-world victory!

Sports aside, space has been in the news lately.

Last summer, Amazon founder Jeff Bezos blasted into space on the first all-civilian suborbital flight. But if he has his way, he won’t be last.

The tagline of Bezos’ aerospace company, Blue Origin, is: “We’re committed to building a road to space so our children can build the future.”

Nor is this the end of Bezos’ space ambitions. He recently announced plans to open a “space hotel” called Orbital Reef. And it could happen sooner than you think.

After all, one notable celebrity has already blasted off into space.

William Shatner became the oldest person to go into space on October 12. He’s a spry 90. In an interview with Time.com, he remarked: “It moved me to tears.”

Not everyone is quite so optimistic about space travel, though.

Actor Ashton Kutcher, after shelling out $200,000 for a ticket on a Virgin Galactic flight, ultimately backed out. (Or, rather, his wife, actress Mila Kunis, pointed out it wasn’t a smart family decision.)

(Would you take a flight to outer space? Take our survey here.)

But the space industry goes far beyond travel.

It’s getting cheaper to launch new tech into space. This means a new investment opportunity is heading our way.

In fact, Morgan Stanley thinks space could generate $1 trillion in revenue by 2040.

In Monday’s Winning Investor Daily, Ian King will be diving into the current space opportunity and what you should know for this developing trend.

In the meantime, write in to WinningInvestorDaily@BanyanHill.com. Let us know what you think about space. Is it the new investment frontier? Or is it just billionaires’ latest whim?

Make sure to look for Ian’s space-themed article this Monday!

And if you’re looking for even more astronomical profits, sign up to attend Ian’s latest webinar on November 9.

We’re saving the juicy details for the presentation. But if you’re interested in investing in companies before their initial public offering … you need to see this.

Click here to save your seat today.

Tech Trends Galore

This week, our experts wrote about everything from rising cryptos to the metaverse to electric vehicle trends. Click on the links below to catch up.

Facebook’s Metaverse News Launched These Cryptos Higher

Facebook is pivoting to usher in the brave new world of the metaverse. And it’s projected to spend as much as $100 billion in the next decade to do so.

Profit From the Dark Side of the Metaverse

New vulnerabilities are the dark side of the metaverse. But for investors, this dark side brings a huge opportunity.

The Future of EVs Is Underwater — Literally

There’s a massive demand for EV metals. So, where will the world get these metals from? One potential answer is the ocean…

This Hot EV Startup Is the Real Deal

Tesla’s stock is starting to look awfully pricey. Fortunately, there’s an EV company you’ll be able to buy soon at a steep discount…

Facebook Is Bringing You Into the Metaverse

Last week, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg said his company is pivoting toward the metaverse.

Best Wishes,

The Winning Investor Daily Team