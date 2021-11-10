42% of Americans Use Fintech — Do You?

In college, my roommate and I would split our shared expenses at the end of each month.

And each month, our conversation would end with: “Remind me to go to the ATM tomorrow.”

That was until a friend of ours asked: “ATM? Why don’t you guys just use Venmo?”

It was the first fintech app I downloaded, but hardly the last.

In fact, there’s a growing number of apps in a folder on my phone titled “Finances.”

In the last year, this sector has become too big to ignore.

Just take a look at some of the top fintech deals in the last year:

Goldman Sachs bought lending platform GreenSky for $2.23 billion.

Visa acquired banking platform Tink for $2.15 billion.

American Express bought lending platform Kabbage for $850 million.

But these aren’t even the most impressive deals in the space.

Fintech Platforms Proved Their Worth During the Pandemic

Traditional banks are finally joining fintechs instead of fighting them.

And that’s for a good reason. Banking executives know that if they don’t join the fintech revolution, they could soon be replaced entirely.

JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon, in a call to his management team, said: “We should be scared s—less about that. […] We’ve just got to get quicker, better, faster.”

But at this point, they’re playing catch-up. And these fintech offerings only make up a small part of their business.

The pandemic was the last nail in the coffin for in-person banking services. Why risk exposure to COVID-19 when you can deposit a check, move funds and more, all from an app?

And fintech is making it even easier to shop online.

Take the Target app, for instance. You can shop, schedule delivery, and pay in one easy-to-use application.

According to a McKinsey survey, these factors led to the increased usage of fintech platforms.

This ultimately resulted in fintechs becoming mainstream. Now, 42% of Americans use at least one platform.

Fintechs Are Growing Rapidly

This trend led fintechs to engage in their own acquisitions.

These are the most impressive deals:

SoFi is a personal finance and lending platform. It’s set to buy Galileo Financial Technologies for $1.2 billion. This will enable SoFi to provide financial products to businesses.

Digital payments provider Worldline acquired its French rival Ingenico for $8.6 billion. The combined business is one of the big players in the global fintech market.

PayPal acquired Japanese “buy now, pay later” firm Paidy for $2.7 billion. The move adds an alternative to traditional credit cards that PayPal can profit off of.

It’s better to bet on these fintechs than traditional banks. After all, as Jamie Dimon mentioned, big banks should be “scared s—less” of these hot new companies.

Morning Movers



From open till noon Eastern time.

Latham Group Inc. (Nasdaq: SWIM) designs and manufactures in-ground residential swimming pools. The stock is up 30% today after reporting positive results for Q3 that were driven by people stuck at home during the pandemic continuing to invest in their backyards.

PubMatic Inc. (Nasdaq: PUBM) provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time advertising transactions for internet content creators and advertisers. It is up 28% this morning after the company reported record revenues for Q3 and raised its full-year guidance.

RingCentral Inc. (NYSE: RNG) provides solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate and connect. It is up 27% after reporting strong earnings for Q3 and announcing a partnership with communications services company Mitel that will grow RingCentral’s customer base.

Valneva SE (Nasdaq: VALN) is a French specialty vaccine maker. The stock is up 25% after the announcement that the European Commission has approved an agreement under which Valneva would supply up to 60 million doses of its COVID-19 vaccine over two years.

SailPoint Technologies Holdings Inc. (NYSE: SAIL) provides enterprise identity security solutions. It is up 19% after delivering excellent results for Q3 that were driven by an increasing number of businesses adopting more modern security practices.

Shift4 Payments Inc. (NYSE: FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions. It is up 18% after reporting results for a decent Q3 and announcing a five-year partnership with SpaceX’s Starlink satellite internet service.

Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE: FVRR) is an online marketplace for freelance services. It is up 16% this morning after exceeding expectations for Q3 as some of its recent acquisitions start to mature and deliver on their expected benefits.

Signify Health Inc. (NYSE: SGFY) operates a health care platform that utilizes data analytics. It is up 16% after delivering better-than-expected top- and bottom-line growth for Q3 and raising guidance for the full year.

Vizio Holding Corp. (NYSE: VZIO) makes smart televisions, sound bars and tech accessories. The company is up 15% today after releasing Q3 results showing that the company’s investment in its entertainment platform business is starting to pay off.

Marks and Spencer Group plc (OTC: MAKSY), the British retailer, is up 13% this morning. Its stock rose after results for Q3 showed that the company’s plans for a turnaround from pandemic lows is starting to work.