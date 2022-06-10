 be_ixf;ym_202206 d_10; ct_50

The Fed’s Battle Against Inflation Isn’t Over

Ted Bauman

Posted by | Jun 10, 2022 | , ,

28 second read

Big Tech stocks have bounced back in recent weeks, thanks in part to signs that inflation might be slowing.

If so, the Federal Reserve’s aggressive rate hikes would be near their end — but I’m not so sure.

Today I’ll show you why inflation is nowhere near over, and why the Fed’s weapons to fight it off are weaker than they’ve ever been before.

Click here to watch this week’s video or click on the image below:

Transcript Coming Soon!

Kind regards,

Ted Bauman
Editor, The Bauman Letter

