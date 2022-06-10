 be_ixf;ym_202206 d_10; ct_50

The Metaverse Isn’t Dead — It’s Just Getting Started

Steve Fernandez

Posted by | Jun 10, 2022 | ,

2 minute, 45 second read

The metaverse is a 3D version of the internet.

Facebook has so much conviction in this new technology that it changed its name to Meta. And it’s investing a whopping $10 billion in its metaverse division.

But with metaverse stocks like Unity, Roblox and Matterport down 76%, 78% and 84%, respectively, from their 2021 highs…

You may be wondering if the metaverse is a scam or if it’s really the technology of the future.

When you watch today’s Market Insights video — the answer will be crystal clear.

You’ll find all the details on this next-gen tech in this week’s video.

Regards,

Steve Fernandez

Research Analyst, Strategic Fortunes

Morning Movers


 

From open till noon Eastern time.

Cogent Biosciences Inc. (Nasdaq: COGT) focuses on developing precision therapies for genetically defined diseases. The stock jumped 102% after the company announced positive initial data from its ongoing Phase 2 trials of Bezuclastinib for patients with advanced systemic mastocytosis.

 

Redbox Entertainment Inc. (Nasdaq: RDBX) operates a network of self-service kiosks where consumers can rent or purchase new-release DVDs and Blu-ray Discs. Thanks to its meme stock status, it is up 37% today despite having no news to report.

 

Alpha Tau Medical Ltd. (Nasdaq: DRTS) researches and develops diffusing alpha-emitters radiation therapy for the treatment of solid cancers. The stock is up 19% in response to news from earlier in the week that the FDA has approved its application to begin a study for a potential carcinoma treatment.

 

AeroClean Technologies Inc. (Nasdaq: AERC) provides air purification solutions for hospitals and other health care facilities. It is up 12% after it announced the hiring of a new vice president of strategic sales to lead sales efforts for the company’s recently FDA approved Purgo technology.

 

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE: EDU) provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in China. It is one of the Chinese stocks that is up 8% today, bucking the trend in the broader Asian markets thanks to higher interest from foreign investors.

 

Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. (OTC: JTKWY) connects consumers and restaurants through its food delivery platforms. The stock is up 6% after the company said it is seeing increasing private equity interest in its GrubHub business from big names like Apollo Global.

 

Rent the Runway Inc. (Nasdaq: RENT) rents designer wear for women through its stores and online retail. It is up 6% after the company reported strong first-quarter results that were driven by the return of travel, events and weddings.

 

Gold Fields Ltd. (NYSE: GFI) is a gold miner and producer that is up 5% today. The move came after a major investor called on the company to abandon its takeover offer for Yamana Gold and focus on its existing growth options.

 

Tuatara Capital Acquisition Corp. (Nasdaq: TCAC) is a special purpose acquisition company that is up 5% today. The move came after the company approved its deal to merge with and take cannabis software company Springbig public.

 

Harmony Gold Mining Company Ltd. (NYSE: HMY) is a gold miner that is up 5% this morning. It is up along with other gold stocks due to the volatility in gold prices as the market tries to navigate the latest inflation data.

 

