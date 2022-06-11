Apple CEO Admits: “We Don’t Know”

Last week, I asked you if office work is going extinct.

Here’s what Winning Investors just like you had to say:

Many of you are neutral on the idea. Even if not fully remote, office jobs will evolve to include partial work-from-home capabilities.

Even Apple CEO Tim Cook admits as much.

When asked about virtual work, Cook responded: “We’re running the mother of all experiments because we don’t know. […] We’re running a pilot and trying to find a place that makes the best of both worlds.”

Regardless of whether you think remote work is here to stay or a passing fad … the truth is that technology is changing how and where we work, and even where we live.

Companies like Zoom are helping Americans work online. And Zillow is allowing them to buy houses sight unseen in the era of remote work.

Even technologies like augmented and virtual reality are coming together to improve the remote work experience.

This trend isn’t slowing down.

And that’s opening up a new American economy, with plenty of investment opportunities.

In the meantime, keep reading below for this week’s Winning ideas.

This Week’s Winning Ideas

Buffett Is Missing This Massive Next-Gen Opportunity — You need to see this chart. It shows the No. 1 next-gen sector to be in right now.

Bitcoin vs. Ethereum: Battle of the Cryptos — By the end of the decade, one crypto could leave the others in the dust.

2 Surprising Charts Show What’s Next for Travel — Americans’ pent-up desire for travel is fueling a massive boom.

Apple Disappoints Again — Invest in this Next-Gen Tech Instead — Ian King’s Strategic Fortunes portfolio is chock-full of next-gen companies. You won’t believe how fast some of them are growing…

The Metaverse Isn’t Dead — It’s Just Getting Started — A lot of metaverse stocks are down tremendously from their 2021 highs. But this next-gen tech is just getting started.

Best Wishes,

Tiffany D’Abate

Senior Managing Editor, Banyan Hill Publishing