Electrify Your Portfolio With This EV Play

When I was a kid, my favorite part of a road trip was helping my dad pump gas.

Back then, you could pump first, then pay. So after my dad opened the tank and put in the spigot, I was allowed to squeeze the handle.

Afterward, we’d go in to the convenience store to pay.

I always managed to talk my dad into a package of Skittles. Of course, once we were on the road, he would stick his hand into the backseat for his fair share.

Soon, stories of stopping for gas on a road trip will be nothing more than that — stories.

We’re in the age of electric vehicles (EVs), after all. Over the next five years, companies are spending $330 billion to develop EVs.

There’s currently only 1.4 million on the road. But by 2040, that number is going to escalate to 140 million.

That’s 100X growth.

But while there’s plenty of opportunities in EVs — as our team discussed in Friday’s Market Insights video — there’s another angle.

Charging stations.

We’re on track for EVs to replace gas guzzlers by 2030. But in order for that to happen, charging stations need to be abundant.

We’ve already seen massive growth here. In 2019, there were only 26,000 charging stations in the U.S. Now, we’re at 43,800.

But the Biden administration wants as many as 500,000 stations by 2030.

This is truly a new era of growth.

And Ian King is already ahead of the trend.

In his special report Top 3 “New Era” Windfall Opportunities, Ian lays out several great chances to profit.

One of them is a $258 million company that produces transportable EV chargers.

Ian believes it has the potential to soar 1,000% in as little as 12 months.

If you’d like to unlock this report for yourself, learn how by clicking here.

And make sure to keep reading below for this week’s Winning ideas.

Best Wishes,

Tiffany D’Abate

Sr. Managing Editor, Banyan Hill Publishing