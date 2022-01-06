Ian King’s Top 5 Crypto Trades of 2021

Cryptos are headed for a HUGE 2022.

We’ll be covering that extensively in Winning Investor Daily this year.

But first, I want to note how incredible the crypto markets were in 2021.

Bitcoin, Ethereum and many other cryptos soared to all-time highs.

And NFTs burst onto the scene last year.

Investors, sports fans and collectors alike went into a frenzy over these new digital assets.

Subscribers of Ian King’s Next Wave Crypto Fortunes service also had an amazing year.

Today, I’m going to highlight Ian’s top five crypto trades of 2021.

Tezos (XTZ) — 335%

Tezos provides a platform for smart contracts on the blockchain.

What separates it from other cryptos is that holders can propose and vote on upgrades.

That means the Tezos network is designed to update and evolve as needed.

Ian recommended it in Next Wave Crypto Fortunes back in August 2019.

His readers sold it in April 2021 for a 335% gain.

Decred (DCR) — 633%

Like Tezos, Decred is a smart contract platform with a voting mechanism.

It also has a system that rewards holders for double-checking transactions.

This process encourages users for being more involved in Decred’s blockchain.

Ian’s subscribers bought the token in April 2019. They sold it in August 2021 for a 633% gain.

Binance Coin (BNB) — 1,061%

Binance is the largest crypto exchange in the world, ranked by volume.

It’s a popular way to buy, sell and loan cryptos.

But with Binance Coin, investors can benefit from the growth of the exchange itself.

Traders can also pay exchange fees with Binance Coin to get a discount.

Next Wave Crypto Fortunes subscribers bought it in May 2020.

They sold it nine months later for a 1,061% gain.

Solana (SOL) — 1,934%

On Tuesday, Ian wrote about the five cryptos that will replace bitcoin.

Solana is one of them.

It’s basically a faster version of Ethereum.

Ethereum can only process 17 transactions per second. But Solana supports over 50,000 transactions per second!

Ian’s subscribers bought the crypto in December 2020 and sold half their position four months later for a 1,934% gain.

Solana is currently up 9,686% since Ian recommended it.

Terra (LUNA) — 18,325%

LUNA is the biggest trade in our company’s history by far.

I wrote a whole article about it last week. So, check it out now if you haven’t done so yet.

To sum things up, Ian’s readers got into LUNA in December 2020 when it was trading for under $1.

LUNA quickly took off. They sold half of it for a 3,981% gain in just three months.

Then last month, they closed out the rest of the position for an 18,325% gain.

That’s an unbelievable return in just one year’s time.

Jas B. in London has an exciting story about his LUNA trade:

I joined Next Wave Crypto Fortunes in January 2021.

I decided to put £1,000 into each of your initial recommendations. That translated to approximately $1,350 into each of your live recommendations at the time.

I invested $1,336 into LUNA coins at $0.78 per coin. I held on to the entirety of this holding until December, when I sold all 1,713 coins at $88.56 per coin.

I made over $150,000 profit on this one coin. Thank you for such an awesome recommendation!

I now have a little war chest that I can use to move into new coins over the next few weeks that have the potential to move 10X, 20X and 50X.

Thanks again, Ian. Your work is truly fantastic and life-changing. Keep it up!

Congratulations to Jas and all the other Next Wave Crypto Fortunes subscribers!

