The EV Boom Is Already Here

I want to start the new year by talking about one of the biggest investment trends of the 2020s.

The topic is, of course, electric vehicles (EVs).

Analysts think this is going to be a massive disruption in the automobile industry. But their projections may be too low.

In today’s video, Steve Fernandez and I discuss what we think is going to happen to the EV industry over the next several years.

Morning Movers



From open till noon Eastern time.

Virgin Orbit Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: VORB), billionaire Richard Branson’s recently public satellite launch company, is up 26% this morning. The move came after the company was given the opportunity to ring the opening bell at the Nasdaq today.

Discovery Inc. (Nasdaq: DISCA) is the media company parent of networks like the Discovery Channel, HGTV, Food Network, TLC and Animal Planet. It is up 16% after Bank of America upgraded the stock to a buy and raised its price target after it announced its deal to buy Warner Media.

Pinduoduo Inc. (Nasdaq: PDD) is a Chinese mobile e-commerce company. The stock is up 10% today as it recovers from a sharp drop earlier this week due to a sell-off triggered by the news that Cathie Woods’ Ark Fintech Innovation ETF sold shares in the company.

Lemonade Inc. (NYSE: LMND) is a fintech company that offers a range of insurance products and services. It is up 9%, bouncing back from a drop caused when Barclays maintained its equal-weight rating on the stock and cut the price target.

Tuya Inc. (NYSE: TUYA) is a Chinese company that operates an Internet of Things (IoT) cloud platform worldwide. It is up 9% and is one of the Chinese stocks that is having a good day thanks to a rally in Chinese property development stocks.

Ermenegildo Zegna N.V. (NYSE: ZGN) is an Italian luxury fashion brand. It is up 8% today as part of some rocky trading since its public listing via a SPAC deal two weeks back.

KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE: BEKE) operates an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in China. It is another Chinese stock that is up 8% on the rally in Chinese property stocks triggered by news of policymakers easing financing restrictions for the sector.

Novavax Inc. (Nasdaq: NVAX), the COVID-19 vaccine maker, is up 8%. It is having a good day after performing poorly the rest of the week as investors started to think that the latest surge in cases is the beginning of the end of the pandemic.

ViacomCBS Inc. (Nasdaq: VIAC), the media and entertainment company, is up 8% this morning. The move came after AT&T and ViacomCBS confirmed that they are in talks to sell their stakes in the CW network.

Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. (NYSE: SPCE), the aerospace and human spaceflight company, is up 7% after investors saw a buying opportunity when the stock dipped below its initial IPO price from two years ago.