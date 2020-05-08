Deep Learning Will Add $29 Trillion to the Stock Market

We’ve witnessed an incredible amount of change with the growth of the internet. But that’s nothing compared to what we’ll see from a new technology called deep learning.

Deep learning is the foundation of next-gen computing. It mimics the human brain, allowing machines to recognize patterns and provide insights.

This is a big deal. Deep learning is expected to add $29 trillion to the global stock market over the next two decades.

To put this in perspective, this is three times more than the current value created by the internet:

(Source: Ark Research)

As you can see from the chart, we’re just beginning to utilize deep learning.

The technology will continue to improve. And as it does, deep learning will play a larger role in our everyday lives.

Here’s Why Deep Learning’s Early Investors Will Make a Fortune

Most of the innovation that occurred in the latter half of the previous decade can actually be attributed to deep learning.

You may have interacted with a talking computer such as Apple’s Siri or Amazon’s Alexa. Or maybe you’ve wondered how Facebook can recognize photos of you and your friends and family.

Mass amounts of data are produced every second, and companies are doing everything they can to get their hands on it. Why? Because they’re already using it for deep learning.

And this technology can be used in nearly every industry, old and new.

Old-age companies can operate more profitably by using data to enhance existing processes such as supply chain management and marketing. We’re already seeing this occur in industries such as manufacturing, banking, energy and transportation.

New-age companies are innovating and transforming the world as we know it. These companies are applying deep learning in driverless vehicles, precision medicine and the Internet of Things (IoT), to name a few.

The amount of data we produce is expected to grow exponentially, so it’s safe to say, deep learning is just getting started. And the companies that are capitalizing on this opportunity now will see trillions added to their value.

