1 HUGE Event Will Send Bitcoin to $20,000

Three years ago, crypto mania was runnin’ wild.

Bitcoin was in the midst of a historic rally that would see its price rise from below $1,000 to $20,000 in less than a year.

Then the cryptocurrency went from the toast of the town to a dumpster in a back alley.

That brings us to today…

Bitcoin is about to see its daily supply growth cut in half in a process called “the halving.”

And this crucial event will ignite bitcoin’s next rally back to $20,000 and beyond.

Bitcoin Is a Huge Evolution for Money

Longtime bitcoin “HODLers” (an acronym for “hold on for dear life”) understand what gives the cryptocurrency its value.

It’s the idea that money doesn’t have to be backed by a central bank.

Money can be anything people want it to be. Blue sea glass, for example, can be money if you can find merchants that will accept it.

Digital currencies such as bitcoin can be sent anywhere in the world as fast as an email can be delivered — all without an intermediary. That’s a huge evolution for money.

And in a world where central banks are running their printing presses on overdrive, the limited supply of bitcoin is an attractive selling point.

That’s why the halving will be bitcoin’s return to glory.

If you missed bitcoin’s surge to $20,000 in 2017, then here’s your chance to be part of the next historic rally.

And there’s one chart you need to see now that reveals why bitcoin’s next surge could be much larger than anyone expects.

Watch this video to learn more…

