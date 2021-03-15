 be_ixf;ym_202103 d_15; ct_50

COVID-19 1 Year Later … What’s Next for the Stock Market?

Angela Jirau

Posted by | Mar 15, 2021 |

1 minute, 36 second read

The pandemic threw our lives, the economy and financial markets into a tailspin.

Stocks recovered quickly from the March 2020 crash, but volatility has become the new normal. Through it all, Bauman Daily has helped guide you to profits. Our recommendations over the last year sport a 92% win rate, and we’re ahead of the S&P 500 Index by 45% on average!

More specifically, 55 of the picks we recommended to you are up 20% or more compared to the S&P 500. Twelve of them are up 50% or more. And the best performing of all is up by 133% compared to the S&P’s 23%.

And these are just the free picks. The picks in our paid services are performing equally well. You can learn more about The Bauman Letter’s performance here.
So, this week we take a look back.

What market predictions did financial experts Ted and Clint Lee nail?

Which ones did they get wrong?

Most importantly, what do they expect next … and how can you profit through it all?

What We Expect in the Markets Next

One year into COVID-19, has our economy actually recovered? Well, it depends on how you define “recovery.” Without a doubt, the Federal Reserve’s actions have had a tremendous impact … as has Washington’s spending spree. And the stock market will continue to feel those effects for quite some time.

In today’s video, you’ll get a better idea of how it could unfold.

Watch today’s installment of Your Money Matters to also discover:

• The “magic number” that can tell you if we’re in a sustained rising-interest-rate environment … and if the rotation away from growth stocks will intensify.
• Our three biggest winning stock predictions from the past year.
• The two reasons for our famous miscalculation during the COVID-19 market crash.
• And more.

To watch the video, click here or click on the image below:

Good investing,

Angela Jirau

Publisher, The Bauman Letter

