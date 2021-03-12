1 Stock for the Renewable Energy BOOM

Solar and wind are now the cheapest major forms of power generation. That’s why renewables already account for the vast majority of power capacity expansion.

But the truly explosive growth in this sector will come from cutting-edge battery technology. That’s what will take this revolution to the next level … and present the next big profit opportunity.

This week, I tell you which company is on the cusp of an important battery breakthrough. It’s the perfect stock to profit from the renewable energy boom.

You’ll also discover:

The charts that show just how cheap renewables already are and how much cheaper they can get.

The scale and speed of the shift away from fossil fuels (it may surprise you).

Why one company’s battery innovation could play a critical role in the renewable revolution.

Kind Regards,

Ted Bauman

Editor, The Bauman Letter