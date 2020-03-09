The Dow Jones Industrial Average opened nearly 1,900 points lower Monday morning as the coronavirus continues to spread.

There was so much selling that the New York Stock Exchange had to halt trading for 15 minutes.

But the market doesn’t often give you opportunities like this.

In today’s 10-minute Market Insights, my colleague Ian King and I explain why you absolutely have to be a buyer right now.

The Yield Curve Hit an All-Time Low

The entire U.S. Treasury yield curve fell below 1% for the first time in history.

The reason yields are dropping so rapidly is that investors expect the Federal Reserve to continue to cut interest rates in response to the coronavirus.

Ian says: “This is just a sign of complete market panic.”

Take a Look at Big, Solid Companies

Today’s sell-off made dividend-paying stocks an even more attractive alternative to bonds.

For example: “You can go out there and look at a stock like Disney, Procter & Gamble, all these big, solid companies that are going to be here now, tomorrow, next week, next month, next year, 20 years from now.”

Prepare for a Rally

Double-digit declines are actually fairly common for the stock market. And every time, they’ve been followed by a rally.

Ian explains: “We had a 20% drop in 2018, but that led to new highs. And earlier in 2018, we had another 10% or 15% drop, and we rallied off of that.”

Best of Good Buys,

Jeff L. Yastine

Editor, Total Wealth Insider