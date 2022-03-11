Charles Takes on Market Zigzags, His Top Netflix Show Recs And … Lady Gaga?

After having its best day since June 2020, the S&P 500 fell back into losses on Thursday.

As Alpha Investor founder Charles Mizrahi says: “This week is a great example of Mr. Market’s mood swings.”

From stocks tanking due to the Russian oil ban and inflation fears … to Amazon’s stock split announcement spiking its shares higher … Charles covered it all in his Real Talk this week.

He let you know exactly how to navigate the volatility — including how to avoid one of the quickest ways to lose money and how to spot stocks with a “floor” built in.

Be sure to catch up on that and more below!

The Law of Gravity and the Russian Oil Ban

The ban on Russian oil has sent investors into a frenzy. But there’s an easier way to make money than investing in or trading commodities. And Charles shares what it is…

Why You Should Never Confuse Brains With a Bull Market

Paying high prices today for growth tomorrow is a risky way to make money in the stock market. Charles shares a much easier approach…

ICYMI: Need a Break From the Doom and Gloom?

It’s easy to feel panicked over the headlines lately.

But if you’re feeling stressed right now, one of the best things to do is take a step back. Spend time with your family, go out (safely, of course) and enjoy your hobbies.

And if you need some ideas for taking a breather this week, we’ve got you covered…

Looking for something to binge-watch? Charles’ top three shows to watch on Netflix right now are:

I recommend checking out Charles’ latest interview as well.

He sat down with Sara Gay Forden, author of The House of Gucci: A Sensational Story of Murder, Madness, Glamour and Greed.

This thrilling saga of Maurizio and Patrizia Gucci is now a major motion picture directed by Ridley Scott — starring Adam Driver and Lady Gaga.

And Charles sat down with Sara to discuss the Gucci family’s turbulent past and the genius of their business.

It’s an epic story that I’m sure you’ll enjoy. I definitely did!

You can listen to their insights here … or click on the picture of Lady Gaga as Patrizia below to watch their interview on YouTube.

