Every. Single. Day.

Since the end of the PDT rule, not a single trading day has gone by without one or more BIG premarket runners.

Are you waking up and capitalizing?

If not, get some rest tonight and start bright and early tomorrow morning.

I’m about to say something I rarely say…

This is a market to be more aggressive.

How many times have you heard me say that you should trade scared, so trading isn’t scary?

That’s still true.

But as long as you…

• Don’t chase. • Make a plan for every trade. • Cut losses quickly. • Journal every trade so you can learn from it…

This is a “fire at will” type of market.

Especially with penny stocks in premarket trading.

Cast your eyes on this…

CAST Goes Full Supernova

This is pretty crazy. I bought FreeCast Inc. (CAST) on June 12 at $1.52 and recommended it to my Weekend Trader subscribers.

The short version of that trade:

• FreeCast announced an expanded relationship with DIRECTV. • I liked the price action going into the close and bought 3,000 shares. • Following my weekend trade plan to a T, I sold on Monday for a +121% win.

It was one of my highest percent wins in a while.

👉 Note: If you want to learn more about my strategy for weekend trades and how to find these kinds of triple-digit opportunities, click here for details now.

On June 18, FreeCast announced it had entered an agreement to become a Starlink Business reseller:

Source: FreeCast via businesswire

In this crazy market with BIG premarket runners, CAST ran from $5 to the $16s before it double-topped.

Source: Stocks To Trade

CAST 6/18/26, 1-min candles, BIG premarket runner.

Mind you, even though CAST faded into the open, it was still up nearly 90% at 11:00 a.m. ET.

THAT is the kind of market environment we’re in.

If it were just one or two premarket spikers, that would be great. But it’s EVERY DAY.

Let’s walk back through the past few weeks. (This is CRAZY.)

Cast Your Eyes Over This Feast of Premarket Supernovas

On Wednesday, June 17, Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited (CLWT) ran from $1.20 to $5.25 in 14 minutes…

Source: Stocks To Trade

CLWT 6/17/26, 1-min candles, BIG premarket runner.

Just as CLWT started chopping around mid-range, UTStarcom Holdings Corp. (UTSI) spiked +202% in five minutes…

Source: Stocks To Trade

UTSI 6/17/27 1-min candles, BIG premarket spiker.

Eshalgo Inc. (EHGO) spiked +511% in two hours, 38 minutes…

Source: Stocks To Trade

EHGO 6/17/27, 1-min candles, BIG premarket spiker.

Again, this is day after day after day…

On Tuesday, June 16, SU Group Holdings Limited (SUGP) spiked +253% in just over an hour…

Source: Stocks To Trade

SUGP 6/16/26, 1-min candles, BIG premarket runner.

Finally, going full circle…

Even though I got out of CAST for a beautiful weekend trade, it spiked another +381% in the first 59 minutes of premarket trading on Monday, June 15:

Source: Stocks To Trade

CAST 6/15/26, 1-min candles, BIG premarket runner.

Don’t feel bad if you miss any play or sell too soon.

Try your best to take advantage of the plays and sell into strength … there’s always another one to practice on just a few minutes away.

Welcome to the no PDT rule market (it’s gonna be a CRAZY summer).

Prepare for the Next Big Runners

Every single one of my 50+ millionaire students started at the beginning. Most of them lost money in the first year.

Do you know what they ALL have in common?

An insatiable desire to learn and practice until they “get it” and finally break free.

There are insane, insane, insane runners in this market. To understand how fast they move, you need to get up early and watch.

If they scare you (they scare me), just watch and learn at first. The more you watch real price action, the better.

Right now, the plays do not stop.

Take advantage of this opportunity while it’s here.

If you have any questions, email me at SykesDaily@BanyanHill.com.

Cheers,



Tim Sykes

Editor, Tim Sykes Daily