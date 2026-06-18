Do you think that you have to be in front of your computer nonstop to succeed as a trader?

What if I told you that my biggest winners over 20+ years of trading have happened over the weekend?

Every once in a while, someone comes along and says: “But Tim, that pattern doesn’t work anymore, does it?”

Let’s put that theory to rest…

Yes. It DOES still work.

Of course, you can’t just buy ANY stock on a Friday and sell on a Monday.

Let’s take a look at my last weekend trade because it fit the framework perfectly (and was a HUGE winner).

And the best part?

The messages from students who succeeded with this trade just kept rolling in throughout Monday morning.

Check it out…

On Friday (June 12), I alerted my Weekend Trader subscribers that I’d bought 3,000 shares of FreeCast Inc. (CAST) at $1.52 per share.

I sent the alert at 3:50 p.m. ET. My intention was to sell it either after-hours on Friday or hold it over the weekend.

Here’s what I look for in a weekend trade…

A Solid Catalyst

FreeCast announced an expanded relationship with DIRECTV on Thursday (June 11).

Source: FreeCast via BusinessWire

This part of the press release caught my attention:

“Management believes the integration of DIRECTV into the FreeCast ecosystem represents one of the Company’s most immediate recurring-revenue opportunities, enabling FreeCast and its partners to offer a recognized premium television service through existing sales and distribution channels while expanding subscription-based monetization across multiple vertical markets.”

A catalyst is important for any trade, but for weekend trades, it makes a huge difference.

Why?

Because so many less meticulous traders play catch-up over the weekend, trying to figure out why a stock spiked.

The next thing I look for in a weekend trade is…

The Right Price Action

I look for a stock that spiked big (due to the catalyst) and is closing strong (preferably at, or near, the high of the day).

CAST was up 153% when I bought it. That might seem like chasing, but check out the chart…

Source: StocksToTrade

CAST 6/12/26 to 6/15/26, perfect weekend trade setup, CRUSHED it!

As you can see, even though CAST was up a lot, it was largely holding its gains.

There was also strong support in the $1.20s, which held in after-hours trading.

The next thing I look for is…

A Gap Up On Monday

In the past, I would hold until the market opened on Monday.

That was partly because my Weekend Trader setup worked so well for OTCs (which didn’t trade in extended hours until 2024).

But it was also because I didn’t really like trading premarket.

That is, until everything changed. Now, premarket is one of the best times to trade (there are SO many premarket spikers).

What happens if it doesn’t gap up? I follow rule #1 and cut losses quickly. It’s as simple as that.

That said…

CAST was about as perfect as a weekend trade gets.

Even though I sold too soon, I still made a 121% or $5,520 profit with a starting stake of $4,560.

Of course, past performance does not indicate future results.

But it wasn’t just me. Several Weekend Traders crushed it…

Endless Upside & SO Much Opportunity

This market is on FIRE…

Here are just a few of the dozens of comments from Weekend Traders:

• $CAST in 2k @ 1.55 out 2k @ 4.98 +$6800 my best trade to date! Thanks Tim! Had I gotten up sooner, I would have done even better!!!

• Thanks Tim! Bought $CAST $1.53 … sold $5.54.

• Tim great job on the weekend pick up about 300% after opening. thx for hard work finding a great pick. Can’t wait till this Friday to buy again. Have a great trading week. Great start to the week with your weekend pick.

Are you FINALLY ready to start taking advantage of the opportunities in this CRAZY post-PDT market?

Any time someone asks if an old pattern is still relevant in today’s market, all I can do is shake my head.

I’ve been trading for over 20 years and it’s the same patterns, year in and year out.

Does the market change?

Of course…

Different sectors get hot.

The market shifts from bull to bear and back again.

And rules change (like the recently dropped PDT rule).

But through everything, the patterns are there.

And that’s because they are based on supply and demand coupled with fear and greed.

So, can you still succeed with weekend trades?

YES!

Now go study up.

If you locked in this Weekend Trader win, please share your story with me at SykesDaily@BanyanHill.com.

And if you want to learn more about my strategy for weekend trades, call my team at 1-800-123-4567. Tell them I sent you and you’re interested in joining us!

Cheers,



Tim Sykes

Editor, Tim Sykes Daily