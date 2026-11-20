Recently, I explained how the midterm elections could impact the future of AI.

But artificial intelligence wasn’t the only technology affected by this month’s political shakeup.

The cryptocurrency industry spent more than $170 million trying to influence the midterms, backing candidates who promised to support digital assets and establish clearer rules for the industry.

And while many of those candidates won their races, Democrats ultimately won control of both houses of Congress.

That prompted reader MK to write in and ask:

Now that the Democrats have taken over the government, do you think that the future of crypto is going to go to the bottom or at least [go] in that direction as we have seen in the past few days after the election?

The answer isn’t as simple as you might think.

The midterms certainly created more uncertainty for the crypto industry. And with prices continuing to fall, I understand why investors are worried.

But I also believe this selloff could create some excellent buying opportunities.

Crypto’s Next Chapter

For the past several years, cryptocurrency companies have been fighting for something that most other industries take for granted.

Clear rules about how they can operate.

You see, cryptocurrencies don’t fit neatly into America’s existing financial regulations. Some digital assets function like investments. Others are used to make payments, power blockchain networks or provide access to financial services.

And for years, regulators have disagreed over which government agencies should oversee them.

But last year, Congress finally started making progress.

In July 2025, lawmakers passed the GENIUS Act, creating the first federal regulatory framework for stablecoins.

As I’ve noted before, stablecoins are cryptocurrencies designed to maintain a steady value, usually by being tied to the U.S. dollar. They allow people and businesses to transfer money using blockchain networks, often much faster than traditional banking systems.

Congress also took up another major piece of legislation called the CLARITY Act.

This bill would establish clearer rules for cryptocurrency exchanges and determine which digital assets fall under the Securities and Exchange Commission and which fall under the Commodity Futures Trading Commission.

The House passed the bill in July 2025 with bipartisan support. But it stalled in the Senate.

And now, with Democrats preparing to take control of Congress in January, its future is even more uncertain.

Some lawmakers want stronger consumer protections and tougher restrictions on cryptocurrency businesses.

But I don’t think the Democrats are going to spend the next two years trying to shut down an industry that has become an important part of the financial system. They also have to consider the economic consequences of making America a less attractive place for cryptocurrency companies to operate.

So I believe there’s still room for compromise, even if new legislation takes longer than the industry had hoped.

Of course, investors haven’t been waiting around to find out what Congress will do. They’ve been selling.

And it’s only gotten worse since the election.

Bitcoin (BTC) briefly fell toward $62,000 last weekend, and Ethereum (ETH) has also taken a beating, falling below $2,000 and trading near $1,800.

And, frankly, I think we could see even more selling before the market finds its footing.

Part of the reason is that cryptocurrencies have become closely connected to technology stocks. When investors sell tech stocks, they often sell their cryptocurrencies too. And that can send prices falling even faster.

Investors are also worried about rising interest rates, and money has been flowing out of bitcoin investment funds. Both have added pressure to an already nervous market.

So I wouldn’t be surprised to see bitcoin fall further and trade within a relatively narrow range for a while.

But my long-term outlook hasn’t changed.

I still see bitcoin as an alternative to the dollar, especially as government debt continues to grow. And I’m particularly optimistic about Ethereum, which I believe could outperform bitcoin as the market recovers.

Meanwhile, companies are finding new ways to put cryptocurrencies to work.

For example, BitGo recently announced that its institutional clients can earn bitcoin rewards through Stacks (STX), a project that allows developers to build financial applications using bitcoin.

And they can do it without moving their bitcoin out of BitGo’s custody.

That’s a big deal because it makes it easier for large financial institutions to earn rewards on their bitcoin holdings.

And that’s exactly the kind of progress I look for when evaluating cryptocurrency investments.

I want to see projects that are actively developing their technology, signing new deals and finding ways to attract more users.

Because even when prices are falling, those are the developments that can create opportunities for investors.

Here’s My Take

I’ve been following cryptocurrency long enough to know that market selloffs can create enormous opportunities for patient investors.

Of course, not every cryptocurrency will recover. But I’ve already identified several projects that I believe have enormous long-term potential.

In fact, I’ve recommended Ethereum and Stacks to subscribers of my Next Wave Crypto Fortunes service because I believe both could play an important role in the future of finance.

[Editor’s Note: Want to know which cryptocurrencies Ian King believes could deliver big gains as the market recovers? Call 877-422-1888 to learn more about his Next Wave Crypto Fortunes service and how you can get access to his latest recommendations.]

That said, I expect more volatility for a while.

The Nasdaq could continue pulling crypto prices lower. And Washington may take longer than investors hoped to establish clearer regulations.

But crypto will keep moving forward, regardless of what happens in Congress.

And I’m convinced investors who focus on that progress could be richly rewarded in the years ahead.

Regards,



Ian King

Chief Strategist, Banyan Hill Publishing

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