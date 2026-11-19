China has found ways to compete with America’s leading AI companies at a fraction of the cost.

And the troubling scandal involving Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang raised new concerns about America’s ability to keep its most advanced AI technology out of China’s hands.

But despite these challenges, there’s some very encouraging news about America’s position in the global AI race.

And this week’s chart puts that advantage into perspective.

Because new research reveals that America’s lead in one of the most important areas of artificial intelligence is much bigger than most people realize.

And our lead is actually growing.

America’s AI Hardware Advantage

Our chart this week comes from Epoch AI, an organization that studies the development of artificial intelligence.

Its researchers examined customs records and semiconductor production data to estimate where the world’s AI computing hardware has been going since 2022.

You can see the results here:

Between 2022 and June 2026, the United States accounted for approximately 72% of the world’s newly supplied AI computing power.

China accounted for less than 10%.

That’s an advantage of more than 7 to 1.

As I’ve explained in my recent articles about Nvidia, these chips are essential for training and running advanced AI models. That’s why Washington has spent years trying to restrict China’s access to America’s most advanced processors.

But according to Epoch AI’s findings, America’s lead appears to be growing.

The United States received roughly 60% to 63% of the world’s new AI computing power annually between 2022 and 2024. That share climbed to approximately 72% in 2025, and during the first six months of 2026, it reached an astonishing 78%.

In other words, even as China has been pouring billions of dollars into developing its own AI industry, America has been gaining an even larger share of the world’s new computing capacity.

That’s because not all AI chips are created equal.

China has been working hard to develop domestic alternatives to Nvidia’s advanced processors. And as I mentioned yesterday, companies like Huawei have made progress building chips that can train and run AI models.

But these processors generally can’t match the computing performance of the most advanced chips available to American technology companies.

That difference shows up clearly in Epoch AI’s research.

China received an estimated 18% of the world’s AI chips by number during the period studied. But those chips represented less than 10% of the total computing power.

That’s a huge distinction when you consider the news that dropped last week.

Because having a million older or less powerful processors isn’t nearly the same as having a million of Nvidia’s most advanced GPUs.

Of course, China isn’t standing still.

As I’ve explained before, companies like DeepSeek have demonstrated that they can build competitive AI systems while using fewer resources than their American rivals.

China has other advantages too, including enormous electricity generation capacity and a manufacturing industry capable of producing advanced technology at scale.

Those strengths shouldn’t be underestimated.

But neither should America’s lead in the hardware that powers today’s most advanced AI systems.

Here’s My Take

China is making impressive progress in AI, and they have no intention of slowing down.

But this week’s chart shows just how big America’s hardware advantage remains.

We have the world’s leading AI chip designers, some of its most advanced AI models and the computing power to keep pushing the technology forward.

That doesn’t guarantee America will win the AI race.

But it puts us in an excellent position to stay ahead.

Regards,



Ian King

Chief Strategist, Banyan Hill Publishing

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