While the media focuses on the economic impact of tariffs or whether Jerome Powell will lower rates soon, there’s something brewing that could have a far greater impact on your wealth over the next decade.

On July 18, Congress passed a bil lthat will shatter the underlying infrastructure of global finance.

It’s called the GENIUS Act.

We’ve mentioned this bill’s potential impact on stablecoins — the digital tokens pegged to the U.S. dollar that move trillions of dollars across global payment networks.

But now that the GENIUS Act is written into law, let’s take a closer look at what this bill actually does, what it tells us about the future of crypto policy under the Trump administration….

And the massive opportunity it presents for investors.

Digital Dollars Gain Clarity

The GENIUS Act is the clearest signal yet that the U.S. government is ready to embrace digital dollars.

But instead of a Fed-issued Central Bank Digital Currency (CBDC), this bill encourages the creation of stablecoins through private innovation, with public oversight.

That’s a huge step forward.

Because for years, stablecoins have lived in a legal limbo.

Banks didn’t want to touch them. Regulators weren’t sure who had jurisdiction over them. And politicians couldn’t decide whether they were a threat or an opportunity.

But with the GENIUS Act now signed into law, we have a much clearer picture of what a regulated stablecoin market will actually look like.

This is the first U.S. law specifically designed to regulate stablecoins.

It makes them legal for licensed banks, credit unions and fintech companies, as long as these entities follow strict guidelines.

Each token must be backed one-to-one by either physical dollars or short-term Treasurys.

And these reserves can’t be borrowed or lent out. They must sit in a vault or in Treasury bills.

Monthly audits and public reports are mandatory. Every issuer must publish details about their reserves every 30 days.

And if a stablecoin company fails, customers are protected. That’s because the GENIUS Act gives stablecoin holders first claim on the funds backing their tokens, putting them ahead of creditors or shareholders.

And with the passage of the GENIUS Act, we finally know which agencies are tasked with actually enforcing the rules.

Stablecoins won’t be policed by the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) or the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) anymore, like they were under the Biden administration.

Instead, they’ll fall under traditional banking watchdogs like the Federal Reserve, the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC) and state financial agencies.

In other words, the GENIUS Act requires stablecoin issuers to behave more like banks.

And that’s good news for consumers.

But it’s equally good news for big players like PayPal and Circle, who can now scale without worrying about legal red tape.

And it’s probably not a coincidence that both companies began rolling out new product features just days after the law passed.

As we’ve talked about before, Walmart and Amazon are also rumored to be working on their own tokens.

Because unlike credit cards, stablecoin payments settle instantly. They clear on weekends. And they don’t get held up in batch processing delays or trapped in a bank’s ACH queue.

Meaning, stablecoins could save these companies billions of dollars a year in payment fees and float costs.

And that’s the point of the GENIUS Act.

It wasn’t just written for crypto companies. It was designed to bring stablecoins into the core of the U.S. financial system.

But this law does more than just clarify how stablecoins will be regulated.

It also fills in a major missing piece of the Trump administration’s crypto policy.

In March, I wrote about Trump’s executive order establishing a Strategic Bitcoin Reserve, which would effectively turn seized bitcoin into a national asset class.

Now, it looks like this was the opening move in a coordinated plan to legitimize crypto.

First came the reserve. Then came the order banning a Fed-issued CBDC. Then came the appointment of pro-crypto David Sacks as AI and crypto czar.

And now, with the passage of the GENIUS Act, we’re seeing the legal foundation to help stablecoins go mainstream.

Each step reinforces the next. And each step points to a future where the U.S. dollar starts to function as a digital asset on a regulated blockchain infrastructure.

I’ve said before that if the U.S. wants to lead the next wave of financial innovation, it can’t just regulate crypto.

It has to integrate crypto into our financial system.

And that’s exactly what’s happening here.

Here’s My Take

The GENIUS Act has essentially given stablecoins a bank charter, but with tighter rules and no apparent loopholes.

It’s designed to make digital dollars safe, boring and stable!

And that’s a good thing.

We want our currency to be boring. We want it trustworthy enough for big companies, banks and governments to use.

Of course, the GENIUS Act doesn’t solve every question about crypto regulation. And it doesn’t guarantee that merchants or consumers will adopt stablecoins overnight.

But it finally gives the U.S. a real framework for building a digital dollar economy.

By setting clear standards for stablecoins, Washington is opening the door for legitimate institutions to build real-world applications on top of this technology.

And that’s a massive opportunity for investors.

Because the stablecoin market is very small right now. There are only a couple hundred billion stablecoins outstanding.

But some experts think it could grow to $1 trillion or $2 trillion by the end of the decade.

I’m convinced that number could reach as high as $5 or even $6 trillion.

Either way, it represents a massive move toward decentralized finance (DeFi), which is all supported by the Layer 1 cryptocurrencies like Ethereum (ETH) and Solana (SOL).

That’s why I’m on record that ETH could hit $10,000 by year’s end.

And I believe Ethereum-based platforms — some of which we hold in Strategic Fortunes and Next Wave Crypto Fortunes — stand to benefit the most from this new regulatory climate.

And under Trump’s new digital asset mandate…

Massive crypto gains — like we’ve seen in prior cycles — are back on the table!

Ian King

Chief Strategist, Banyan Hill Publishing

