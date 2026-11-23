It’s pretty crazy how many traders need a bull market to be successful. I think that’s a waste.

You have to learn strategies where you can potentially win in good AND bad markets.

Too many traders make it hard on themselves.

There’s a better way…

What is it?

Start here and put yourself in a position to win.

I like a bull market because there are a lot of plays. It’s fast and exciting…

“Buy this, buy this, trade that!”

Meanwhile, you end up missing plays and STILL don’t learn the lessons.

I prefer a bear market because there are fewer plays. It forces you to focus and learn.

Remember, you have two accounts:

1. Trading account. 2. Knowledge account.

In a bear market, you get to focus on your knowledge account.

There’s opportunity in both bull and bear markets. But you’ve got to have the right mindset…

Be Meticulous and Trade Like a Sniper

I see a lot of traders saying, “Trading is so hard. It’s the hardest thing EVER!”

Meanwhile, they’re sitting in front of their computer all day, taking trade after trade.

You can sit there for hours and scalp (or hyperscalp). It might even add up.

But if you do that, it will definitely feel like you’re working hard.

Is that REALLY what you want?

What if you could just trade a couple of hours each day and be done?

If you take the right trade, you don’t have to sit there all the time.

In fact, oftentimes it’s counterproductive.

Trading Is Hard Enough Without Playing on “Nightmare Mode”

Trading isn’t easy, okay? But I believe that most people make it WAY more difficult than necessary.

Let’s use a recent runner, Akanda Corp. (AKAN), as an example.

For the past week, AKAN has given us some outstanding opportunities.

Now imagine you’ve been winning all day and you’re about to hit a new milestone.

Maybe you’re up $900 on the day and you REALLY want to get to $1000. It’s closing in on 8 p.m. ET, and you see this:

Source: Stocks To Trade

AKAN 11/13/26 – 11/16/26, potential breakout.

Would you try to buy the after-hours breakout? I’ve been there (more than once).

I stupidly wanted that little milestone for my ego. Then, I’d lose half my gains on one undisciplined trade.

Nothing Is Guaranteed In Trading

Now look at what happened with AKAN on Tuesday (highlighted on the chart below)

Source: Stocks To Trade

AKAN 11/13/26 – 11/17/26, 1-min candles, quadruple top.

Anyone who tried to buy the unconfirmed breakout on Monday was down in early premarket trading on Tuesday.

Even if you had the patience to hold (I do not), you would’ve been lucky to get out for breakeven because it failed at the same level.

Then AKAN put in that crazy cup-and-handle during the day.

You could have tried again in after-hours trading on Tuesday, but it was the same outcome.

Now check out what happened on Wednesday…

Source: Stocks To Trade

AKAN 11/13/26 – 11/18/26, multi-day runner.

AKAN finally got the breakout near the open.

You might think the best way to trade it was to wait for the breakout, right? And that was a good trade for anyone who waited for confirmation.

But check this out…

Source: Stocks To Trade

AKAN 11/13/26 – 11/19/26, opportunities to take singles before the breakout.

AKAN hit the $2.80s on Friday. After that, it failed at that level again and again. A lot of people bought those failed breakouts.

But the ONLY time the breakout was confirmed was on Wednesday morning (#7 on the chart above).

Meanwhile, it had support in the $2.40s. Anyone who recognized that could have locked in singles before the breakout.

THAT is an example of putting yourself in a position to win.

And it only takes one, right?

One Single Pattern, One Single Trade

You can literally focus on one pattern and ONLY take a trade when that pattern comes.

Keep in mind that you won’t win every trade. For example, on Tuesday, I tried the very trade I described above:

Source: Stocks To Trade

AKAN 11/17/26, 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. only, 1-min candles, right idea, too early.

I took the small loss when it couldn’t get back over $2.50, which is a key psychological level.

It turns out I was just a few minutes early. I’m okay taking small losses (especially when I’m on the right track).

The point is, once you master one pattern or setup, that’s your bread and butter.

You really only need one:

• One pattern. • One trade. • One time of day that you like to trade.

This is especially important for newbies!

Don’t get me wrong…

To become my next millionaire student, you will have to immerse yourself in the markets, learn several patterns, and figure out what works best for you.

But trying to do too many things at once just leads to confusion.

Remember to be extra meticulous.

There’s no harm in taking one or two trades per day (or none at all).

You have to prioritize quality over quantity.

If you focus on one single pattern, and one trade at a time…

• You don’t have to be a HODLer. • You don’t have to be an investor. • You don’t have to rely on a bull market or breakouts.

If you take meticulous trades, it’s possible to grow a small account in any market.

I think that’s what everyone should be doing.

Especially right now.

If you have any questions, email me at SykesDaily@BanyanHill.com.

Cheers,



Tim Sykes

Editor, Tim Sykes Daily