Big News: EVs, Tesla and Dogecoin

Happy Monday, Winning Investor Nation! Ian King and I are back with a “hot off the presses” Monday Market Insights. We’re covering everything from Dogecoin to EVs to Tesla. Buckle up!

We dive right into the market, including last week’s Consumer Price Index report, retail inventories and consumer spending habits.

We also discuss:

A Winning Investor reader asks Ian’s opinion on Dogecoin (DOGE). He doesn’t hold back!

The mega trend of the week: electric vehicles (EVs).

A huge milestone that Tesla (Nasdaq: TSLA) just zoomed past.

It’s all in your Monday Market Insights.

Check it out by clicking on our smiling faces!

(If you’d like to read a transcript, click here.)

Also in today’s video, Ian mentions that he’s hard at work on his next recommendation for Strategic Fortunes — and it’s profiting on the EV mega trend. If you’d like to be the first to receive this issue at the end of August, click here to learn how.

Besides Dogecoin, What Are Your Favorite Topics?

Before I go…

I want to make sure you had a chance to take our poll on your favorite Winning Investor Daily topics!

Make your voice heard by clicking on the bull icon below.

Until next time,

Amber Lancaster

Director of Investment Research, Strategic Fortunes