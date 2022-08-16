Don’t Blow Up Your Tesla! New EV Battery Solutions Are Here

In 2021, an extreme video from an EV (electric vehicle) owner went viral.

The Tesla owner blew up his out-of-warranty Model S! Apparently that was better than paying $22,000 to replace its battery.

Pretty drastic measure.

But thanks to ever-evolving technology, EV owners may soon have a much safer alternative.

EV batteries are racing toward a revolution. They’re cheaper, offering unmatched energy and are now fully charging in under 15 minutes. And most importantly? They have a much longer life.

In fact, the opportunity before us is too big for one edition of Winning Investor Daily!

That’s why, in this issue and next week’s, I’m diving into how EV batteries are changing — and how you can profit.

The EV Battery Quest Is On!

The quest for high-quality, long-lasting batteries is on.

From tech startups to governments, everyone is looking for a way to meet rising EV demand.

Tesla co-founder and former Chief Technology Officer J.B. Straubel has set out to do just that at his startup. The goal: EV batteries that last longer.

Mr. Straubel believes EV batteries should last about 15 years. Of course, it depends on how the car is used. (Compare that to the current government requirement that EV batteries last just eight years!)

One way he’s looking to improve batteries? Battery recycling.

His startup, Redwood Materials, is developing new ways to recycle EV batteries.

These recycled batteries will either power electric cars again or be used as stationary energy storage.

According to Redwood Materials, 6 gigawatt-hours (GWh) of end-of-life batteries — enough to build more than 60,000 EVs — come through its doors each year.

60,000!

According to Redwood, this “quantity represents the majority of the lithium-ion batteries recycled in North America today.” It’s boosting its processes in anticipation of larger battery volumes as the first wave of EVs retires.

Amazing!

Automakers such as Volkswagen, Audi, Ford and Toyota have partnered with Redwood Materials. In fact, Redwood recovers and recycles end-of-life EV battery packs from thousands of dealership networks in the United States.

Redwood Materials is part of a market that’s projected to QUINTUPLE in size by 2030.

Market Data Centre forecasts the global EV battery recycling market will grow from $2.3 billion this year to $12.5 billion by 2030. That is a compound annual growth (CAGR) of 31.6%.

This is a massive opportunity. And it’s about to grow even bigger as EV demand ramps up…

EV Battery Demand Off the Charts

Every new EV battery idea will help.

Especially since demand will soon be off the charts!

The global EV battery market was $21.9 billion in 2020. But that’s projected to grow to $154.9 billion by 2028. That’s a CAGR of 28.1%!

At the same time, EV unit sales are projected to surpass 66 million vehicles by 2040:

We are all-in on EVs and their batteries at Winning Investor Daily.

The opportunity is so big that I have a way for you to invest today … before that 10X market rise!

Your New EV Recommendation for the Next Decade!

Winning Investor Nation, it’s an exciting and transformative time in which we live — especially as the electic vehicle revolution takes off! Make sure you’re invested.

