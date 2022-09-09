Best Way to Make Money in a Bear Market

Today I talk about something most people never talk about … and that’s bear markets.

There are two things you can do during a bear market that make all the difference in how well you sleep at night…

And how much money you can make in the near future.

Also … sorry folks — too much good stuff, so today’s video runs around seven minutes.

Click here or on my face below to watch:

And I’d really like for you to let me know what you think. Send me an email at RealTalk@BanyanHill.com!

Now that you’re ready to make money in a bear market, click here for my stock recommendations now.

Regards,

Charles Mizrahi

Founder, Real Talk