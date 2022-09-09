Ethereum 2.0 is Almost Here!

The most important day in crypto history is now less than a week away!

Ethereum’s (ETH) merge is expected to complete on September 15, transforming the world’s second-largest cryptocurrency into what I call Ethereum 2.0 — practically overnight.

I’ve been writing about this event for years (most recently in this week’s issue of Tomorrow’s Biggest Tech Trends Today.

And now that ETH’s upgrade is just days away, I want to make sure you’ve got everything you need to make the most out of this exciting time in crypto.

So today, we’ll be reviewing a video I posted in August covering all the specifics about Ethereum’s merge to ETH 2.0.

Remember that the upgrade will be automatic.

There’s no action necessary on your part.

