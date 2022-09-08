September Lows? Here’s What You Do…

September is the worst month, on average, for stocks.

Stocks have ended the month lower 55% of the time.

Here’s why I don’t give a hoot, and neither should you…

Stocks will never rise or fall in a straight line. There will always be volatility.

I don’t base my recommendation on the cycles of the seasons, rises in the tide or phases of the moon.

Instead, I base my decisions on logic and facts.

The fact is, Mr. Market doesn’t keep a calendar.

He shows up every day willing to buy your shares from you — or sell you his.

And the headlines will always be filled with sensational stories of incredible wealth made during bull markets…

And the devastating losses that happen in bear markets.

Ignore them.

And this super investor is an outstanding example of what you need to know…

Meet Walter

Walter Schloss never went to college.

In 1934 at the age of 18, he worked as a runner on Wall Street.

He took a course from legendary investor Ben Graham at night at the New York Institute of Finance.

He worked with Graham before starting his own investment firm.

And then went on to deliver his investors annualized returns of 15.3% over 40 years!

When you compare that to the 10% of the S&P 500 … this puts Schloss as one of the best.

Schloss outperformed the S&P 500 for more than 45 years!

He closed out his fund in 2000 and stopped actively managing others’ money in 2003.

Turning Pages

How do you consistently beat the S&P 500 for more than four decades?

It was just a matter of keeping it very simple.

Schloss focused on the numbers.

If a great business was worth $1 and he could buy it for $0.40 … he saw the value.

And he did that over and over again.

Warren Buffett called Schloss a “superinvestor.”

Buffett said:

He doesn’t worry about whether it’s January, he doesn’t worry about whether it’s Monday, he doesn’t worry about whether it’s an election year.

All Schloss does is buy business worth a dollar when he can do so for 40 cents.

And he knew that “something good may happen to me. And he does it over and over and over again.”

So don’t make an investment based on the month of the year, the rainfall in Brazil or the constellations…

Instead, just buy great businesses when Mr. Market is offering them at bargain prices.

Because if you can buy a business for less than what Mr. Market is offering you on the stock, good things will happen.

Regards,

Charles Mizrahi

Founder, Real Talk

