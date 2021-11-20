Apple’s Big Plans for Our Autonomous Future

It’s no secret that Apple Inc. (Nasdaq: AAPL) traps its users within its ecosystem.

Take our senior managing editor, Tiffany D’Abate, for instance.

She has the iPhone 13 Pro Max, the MacBook Pro, the Apple Watch and the iPad. (Although the last one mostly belongs to her 3-year-old.)

When your photos, music and workout data all slide from one device to another, why would you switch?

Apple is counting on that loyalty for its next big project.

The tech giant recently announced its plans to release a fully autonomous car within the next four years.

Check out Friday’s Market Insights video for what Ian King and Steve Fernandez have to say about that.

(If you’d prefer to read a transcript, click here.)

A self-driving Apple Car may seem unlikely.

Tesla Inc. (Nasdaq: TSLA), which is years ahead in driverless tech, has yet to release its own autonomous car.

But analysts are thinking otherwise.

In fact, Wedbush analyst Dan Ives gave odds of 60% to 65% that Apple will put its car out by 2025.

These are the first signs of our autonomous future. Ian has been predicting it for a while.

Back in August of 2019, he recommended Tesla to his Strategic Fortunes readers.

He argued that this was the perfect way to play the coming autonomous vehicle rally.

Autonomous mobility, he explained, will:

Disrupt the $4.8 trillion global transportation industry. Cut down the average commute time of 52 minutes. Increase domestic delivery. Reduce car accidents. Spur a boom in real estate and roadways.

He then added: “It’s no longer a question of ‘if’ the autonomous revolution will happen — it’s a matter of ‘when.’”

When Ian finally recommended readers sell Tesla in 2020, they saw gains of:

552% on the first half (over 11 months).

A whopping 919% on the second half of the trade (over 13 months).

But that isn’t the last trade Ian has up his sleeve.

With the shift to the “New American Economy,” we’re set to move toward a better, more technologically advanced future.

And Ian would like you to come along for the (autonomous) ride.

If you’d like to see his full presentation, just click here.

